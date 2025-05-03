Kerkezék nyertek az Arsenal otthonában

A magyar válogatott védő végig a pályán volt az Emirates Stadionban, ahol a Bournemouth története során először diadalmaskodott.
Premier League, 35. forduló:
Aston Villa-Fulham 1-0 (1-0)
Everton-Ipswich Town 2-2 (2-1)
Leicester City-Southampton 2-0 (2-0)
Arsenal-Bournemouth 1-2 (1-0)
Manchester City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 (1-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Brentford-Manchester United 15.00
Brighton-Newcastle United 15.00
West Ham United-Tottenham Hotspur 15.00
Chelsea-Liverpool FC 17.30
hétfőn játsszák:
Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest 21.00
A tabella:
1. Liverpool 34 80-32 82 pont - már bajnok
2. Arsenal 35 64-31 67
3. Manchester City 35 67-43 64
4. Newcastle United 34 65-44 62
5. Chelsea 34 59-40 60
6. Nottingham Forest 34 53-41 60
7. Aston Villa 35 55-49 60
8. Bournemouth 35 55-42 53
9. Fulham 35 50-47 51
10. Brighton 34 56-55 51
11. Brentford 34 58-50 49
12. Crystal Palace 34 43-47 45
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 51-62 41
14. Everton 35 36-43 39
15. Manchester United 34 39-47 39
16. Tottenham Hotspur 34 62-56 37
17. West Ham United 34 39-58 36
18. Ipswich Town 35 35-76 22 - már kiesett
19. Leicester City 35 29-76 21 - már kiesett
20. Southampton 35 25-82 11 - már kiesett