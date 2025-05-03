ARÉNA
2025. május 3. szombat
Nyitókép: Forrás: twitter / Kerkez Milos

Kerkezék nyertek az Arsenal otthonában

Infostart / MTI

A Kerkez Milossal felálló Bournemouth 2-1-es győzelmet aratott a második helyen álló, a Bajnokok Ligája elődöntőjének jövő heti visszavágójára készülő Arsenal vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 35. fordulójának szombati játéknapján.

A magyar válogatott védő végig a pályán volt az Emirates Stadionban, ahol a Bournemouth története során először diadalmaskodott.

Premier League, 35. forduló:

Aston Villa-Fulham 1-0 (1-0)

Everton-Ipswich Town 2-2 (2-1)

Leicester City-Southampton 2-0 (2-0)

Arsenal-Bournemouth 1-2 (1-0)

Manchester City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 (1-0)

vasárnap játsszák:

Brentford-Manchester United 15.00

Brighton-Newcastle United 15.00

West Ham United-Tottenham Hotspur 15.00

Chelsea-Liverpool FC 17.30

hétfőn játsszák:

Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest 21.00

A tabella:

1. Liverpool 34 80-32 82 pont - már bajnok

2. Arsenal 35 64-31 67

3. Manchester City 35 67-43 64

4. Newcastle United 34 65-44 62

5. Chelsea 34 59-40 60

6. Nottingham Forest 34 53-41 60

7. Aston Villa 35 55-49 60

8. Bournemouth 35 55-42 53

9. Fulham 35 50-47 51

10. Brighton 34 56-55 51

11. Brentford 34 58-50 49

12. Crystal Palace 34 43-47 45

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 51-62 41

14. Everton 35 36-43 39

15. Manchester United 34 39-47 39

16. Tottenham Hotspur 34 62-56 37

17. West Ham United 34 39-58 36

18. Ipswich Town 35 35-76 22 - már kiesett

19. Leicester City 35 29-76 21 - már kiesett

20. Southampton 35 25-82 11 - már kiesett

labdarúgás

premier league

bournemouth

kerkez milos

