A Reuters hírügynökség videofelvételein látható, ahogy egy rendőr fegyvert ránt és fedezékbe vonul, miközben lövöldözés hallatszik. Egy vérrel borított személy is látható a képeken.
A TRT állami televízió két sebesült rendőrröl számolt be. Az NTV kereskedelmi televízió és a DHA hírügynökség arról számolt be, hogy három támadót „semlegesítettek”.
Troca de tiros entre um policial (vestido de preto) e um dos terroristas (calça caqui) que atacaram hoje o consulado de Israel em Istambul, na Turquia.. Felizmente o policial foi mais esperto do que o terrorista, conseguindo eliminá-lo com sucesso. pic.twitter.com/VDdwZVsarF— Hoje no Mundo Militar (@hoje_no) April 7, 2026
Izraelnek egyébként jelenleg egyetlen diplomatája sem tartózkodik Törökországban.
Segundo informações atualizadas, foram 3 terroristas que atacaram hoje de manhã o consulado israelense em Istambul, na Turquia. Os 3 foram mortos.#hojenomundomilitar pic.twitter.com/8UxVWveQ17— Hoje no Mundo Militar (@hoje_no) April 7, 2026