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Masked robber with gun aiming into camera. Man in hood threatens with firearm. Weapon in persons hands. Murderer or armed thief. Criminal with pistol.
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Halálos lövöldözés volt az izraeli főkonzulátusnál Isztambulban – videó (+18)

Infostart / MTI

Két támadó meghalt, egy harmadikat elfogtak, egy rendőr pedig megsebesült kedden az isztambuli izraeli főkonzulátusnak otthont adó toronyháznál lövöldözésben – jelentette a Habertürk török napilap.

A Reuters hírügynökség videofelvételein látható, ahogy egy rendőr fegyvert ránt és fedezékbe vonul, miközben lövöldözés hallatszik. Egy vérrel borított személy is látható a képeken.

A TRT állami televízió két sebesült rendőrröl számolt be. Az NTV kereskedelmi televízió és a DHA hírügynökség arról számolt be, hogy három támadót „semlegesítettek”.

Izraelnek egyébként jelenleg egyetlen diplomatája sem tartózkodik Törökországban.

Kezdőlap    Külföld    Halálos lövöldözés volt az izraeli főkonzulátusnál Isztambulban – videó (+18)

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