INFORÁDIÓ
   
2022. november 13. vasárnap
Szilvia

arsenal

premier league

angol labdarúgás

Ötpontos előnnyel várja a világbajnokságot az Arsenal

Infostart / MTI

Martin Ödegaard duplájával az éllovas Arsenal kétgólos győzelmet aratott a sereghajtó Wolverhampton Wanderers vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 16. fordulójának szombat esti mérkőzésén.

A londoniak immár nyolc kör óta veretlenek a Premier League-ben, a hazaiak viszont sorozatban ötödik bajnoki összecsapásukon maradtak nyeretlenek.

Premier League, 16. forduló:

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Arsenal 0-2 (0-1)

korábban:

Newcastle United-Chelsea 1-0 (0-0)

Bournemouth-Everton 3-0 (2-0)

Liverpool-Southampton 3-1 (3-1)

Nottingham Forest-Crystal Palace 1-0 (0-0)

Tottenham Hotspur-Leeds United 4-3 (1-2)

West Ham United-Leicester City 0-2 (0-1)

Manchester City-Brentford 1-2 (1-1)

vasárnap játsszák:

Brighton-Aston Villa 15.00

Fulham-Manchester United 17.30

A tabella:

1. Arsenal 14 33-11 37

2. Manchester City 14 40-14 32

3. Newcastle United 15 29-11 30

4. Tottenham Hotspur 15 31-21 29

5. Manchester United 13 18-19 23

6. Liverpool 14 28-17 22

7. Brighton 13 22-17 21

8. Chelsea 14 17-17 21

9. Fulham 14 23-24 19

10. Brentford 15 23-25 19

11. Crystal Palace 14 15-18 19

12. Leicester City 15 25-25 17

13. Bournemouth 15 18-32 16

14. Leeds United 14 22-26 15

15. Aston Villa 14 14-21 15

16. West Ham United 15 12-17 14

17. Everton 15 11-17 14

18. Nottingham Forest 15 11-30 13

19. Southampton 15 13-27 12

20. Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 8-24 10

Kezdőlap Sport Ötpontos előnnyel várja a világbajnokságot az Arsenal

A címlapról ajánljuk

Elhunyt Korózs András

Életének 60. évében meghalt Korózs András, a Magyar Ebtenyésztők Országos Egyesületeinek Szövetsége...
Lásd még

Gyurcsány Ferenc hatalmas bejelentést tett

Fegyveres rablás történt egy Debrecen felé tartó vonaton

Januártól fontos változás jön az egészségügyben

Terrorveszély: már a szövetségi ügyészség is nyomoz a vasúti szabotázsakció ügyében

Kutatás: így áll itthon az árnyékkormány támogatottsága

Német alkancellár: szándékosan idézték elő a mostani szenvedésünket

NATO-konvoj tart Magyarországra

Íme az ország tíz legjobb gimnáziuma

×
×

Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre

és nem marad le az Infostart legfontosabb híreiről.
FELIRATKOZOM
×
INFOSTART
 
INFORÁDIÓ
PARTNEREINK
Sixt    iCom
infostart
AZ INFORÁDIÓ HÍRPORTÁLJA 
Infostart.hu © 2022     Hallgatottság - Médiaajánlat | Impresszum | Adatkezelési tájékoztató | Szerzői jogok | RSS
 
 

Médiaszolgáltatási tevékenységét a Médiatanács a Médiatanács Támogatási Program keretében támogatja.

NMHH
Az Év Honlapja 2018