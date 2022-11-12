arsenal
premier league
angol labdarúgás
Ötpontos előnnyel várja a világbajnokságot az Arsenal
Martin Ödegaard duplájával az éllovas Arsenal kétgólos győzelmet aratott a sereghajtó Wolverhampton Wanderers vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 16. fordulójának szombat esti mérkőzésén.
A londoniak immár nyolc kör óta veretlenek a Premier League-ben, a hazaiak viszont sorozatban ötödik bajnoki összecsapásukon maradtak nyeretlenek.
Premier League, 16. forduló:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Arsenal 0-2 (0-1)
korábban:
Newcastle United-Chelsea 1-0 (0-0)
Bournemouth-Everton 3-0 (2-0)
Liverpool-Southampton 3-1 (3-1)
Nottingham Forest-Crystal Palace 1-0 (0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur-Leeds United 4-3 (1-2)
West Ham United-Leicester City 0-2 (0-1)
Manchester City-Brentford 1-2 (1-1)
vasárnap játsszák:
Brighton-Aston Villa 15.00
Fulham-Manchester United 17.30
A tabella:
1. Arsenal 14 33-11 37
2. Manchester City 14 40-14 32
3. Newcastle United 15 29-11 30
4. Tottenham Hotspur 15 31-21 29
5. Manchester United 13 18-19 23
6. Liverpool 14 28-17 22
7. Brighton 13 22-17 21
8. Chelsea 14 17-17 21
9. Fulham 14 23-24 19
10. Brentford 15 23-25 19
11. Crystal Palace 14 15-18 19
12. Leicester City 15 25-25 17
13. Bournemouth 15 18-32 16
14. Leeds United 14 22-26 15
15. Aston Villa 14 14-21 15
16. West Ham United 15 12-17 14
17. Everton 15 11-17 14
18. Nottingham Forest 15 11-30 13
19. Southampton 15 13-27 12
20. Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 8-24 10