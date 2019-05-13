meghan merkle
Zseniális képet posztoltak a királyi babáról
Anyák napja alkalmából került fel a fotó a királyi család Instagram-oldalára. Nincs szó késésről, több országban, így az Egyesült Államokban, Kanadában és Ausztráliában is múlt vasárnap köszöntötték az édesanyákat.
Mint arról az Infostrat is beszámolt, május 6-án született meg a brit uralkodóház legifjabb sarja, Harry herceg és felesége, Meghan Markle első gyermeke.
A kisfiú az Archie Harrison nevet kapta, teljes neve Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
A gyermekről, aki a hetedik helyet foglalja el a brit trónutódlási sorban, most újíabb fotót mutattak egy posztban a világnak.
Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal