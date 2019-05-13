INFORÁDIÓ 
   
2019. május 13. hétfő
Imola, Szervác

meghan merkle

nagy-britannia

királyi család

Windsor, 2019. május 8. Harry sussexi herceg, a brit trónörökös másodszülött fia és felesége, Meghan sussexi hercegnő újszülött gyermekükkel a windsori kastélyban 2019. május 8-án. A május 6-án, 3260 gramm súllyal született fiúgyermek a hetedik a brit trónutódlási sorban. MTI/EPA/PA/Domic Lipinski

Zseniális képet posztoltak a királyi babáról

Infostart

Anyák napja alkalmából került fel a fotó a királyi család Instagram-oldalára. Nincs szó késésről, több országban, így az Egyesült Államokban, Kanadában és Ausztráliában is múlt vasárnap köszöntötték az édesanyákat.

Mint arról az Infostrat is beszámolt, május 6-án született meg a brit uralkodóház legifjabb sarja, Harry herceg és felesége, Meghan Markle első gyermeke.

A kisfiú az Archie Harrison nevet kapta, teljes neve Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

A gyermekről, aki a hetedik helyet foglalja el a brit trónutódlási sorban, most újíabb fotót mutattak egy posztban a világnak.

Nyitókép: MTI/EPA/PA/Domic Lipinski

Kezdőlap Bulvár Zseniális képet posztoltak a királyi babáról

A címlapról ajánljuk
INFOSTART
 
INFORÁDIÓ
PARTNEREINK
Sixt    iCom
infostart
AZ INFORÁDIÓ HÍRPORTÁLJA 
Infostart.hu © 2018     Hallgatottság - Médiaajánlat | Impresszum | Adatkezelési tájékoztató | Szerzői jogok | RSS
 
 

A médiaszolgáltatási tevékenységét a Médiatanács a Magyar Mecenatúra Program keretében támogatja.

NMHH
Az Év Honlapja 2018