2019. február 20. szerda
Venerque, 2015. július 16. A doppingolás miatt örökös eltiltással sújtott Lance Armstrong amerikai kerékpárversenyzőt (k) riporterek veszik körül a One Day Ahead nevű, a Cure Leukaemia jótékonysági szervezet számára szervezett adománygyűjtő kerékpártúra kezdete előtt a dél-franciaországi Venerque-ben 2015. július 16-án, ahol a 20 főből álló csapat megkezdi a Tour de France útvonalának teljesítését a profi országúti kerékpáros körverseny karavánja előtt haladó amatőrök mezőnyében. (MTI/EPA/Frederic Schreiber)

Hatalmasat ment minden idők egyik legnagyobb doppingbotrányának főszereplője

Infostart

Lance Armstrong ismét versenyzett, de most másik sportágban teljesített.

Armsrong az Egyesült Államokban, az Austin Marathonon bevállalt egy jótékonysági futást, de úgy, hogy 22 perccel később indult, mint mindenki más, és minden egyes leelőzött ember után 1 dollárt ajánlott fel egy helyi jótékonysági szervezetnek.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

What an absolutely incredible day running the @austinmarathon as their “Charity Chaser”. Starting 22 mins behind, weaving my way through 1000’s of amazing and courageous runners was such a thrill - managed to catch all of you but 59 peeps. First off, thanks @highfiveevents for asking me to run! Secondly, thanks to the whole field for being so incredibly supportive. Third, thanks @aspatelvt for the solid pacing and support along the route - you’re the best. Lastly, big shout out to my fellow @pitkinsheriff @joedisalvo76 for the bike escort! And oh yeah, Matt Hensley from @boulder_underground - you rock!! (All ?’s courtesy of @lizkreutz)

Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A doppingolása miatt örökös eltiltással sújtott Armstrong 3 óra 2 perc alatt teljesítette a 42 km-es távot, az 58. helyen ért célba, 2594 indulót előzött le, vagyis 2594 dollárt, mintegy 730 ezer forintot adományozott.

Nyitókép: FREDERIC SCHREIBER

