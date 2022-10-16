liverpool
manchester city
labdarúgás
Elvesztette veretlenségét a Manchester City a PL szuperrangadóján
Szinte csoda, de Erling Haaland nem talált be.
A Liverpool hazai pályán 1-0-ra nyert a címvédő Manchester City ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 11. fordulójának vasárnapi rangadóján.
A találkozót Mohamed Szalah találata döntötte el a 76. percben, az egyiptomi csatárnak a kapus, Alisson Becker kirúgásból adott gólpasszt.
A City ezzel a Premier League mezőnyében utolsóként elvesztette veretlenségét.
Premier League, 11. forduló:
Liverpool-Manchester City 1-0 (0-0)
korábban:
Leeds United-Arsenal 0-1 (0-1)
Aston Villa-Chelsea 0-2 (0-1)
Manchester United-Newcastle United 0-0
Southampton-West Ham United 1-1 (1-0)
szombaton játszották:
Tottenham Hotspur-Everton 2-0 (0-0)
Fulham-Bournemouth 2-2 (1-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Nottingham Forest 1-0 (0-0)
Leicester City-Crystal Palace 0-0
pénteken játszották:
Brentford-Brighton 2-0 (1-0)
A tabella:
1. Arsenal 10 24-10 27 pont
2. Manchester City 10 33-10 23
3. Tottenham Hotspur 10 22-10 23
4. Chelsea 9 15-10 19
5. Manchester United 9 13-15 16
6. Newcastle United 10 17- 9 15
7. Brighton 9 14-11 14
8. Liverpool 9 21-12 13
9. Brentford 10 18-17 13
10. Bournemouth 10 10-22 13
11. Fulham 10 16-20 12
12. West Ham United 10 9-11 11
13. Crystal Palace 9 10-12 10
14. Everton 10 8-11 10
15. Leeds United 9 11-13 9
16. Aston Villa 10 7-13 9
17. Wolverhampton 10 4-12 9
18. Southampton 10 9-18 8
19. Leicester City 10 15-24 5
20. Nottingham Forest 10 7-23 5