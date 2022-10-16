INFORÁDIÓ
   
2022. október 16. vasárnap
Gál

liverpool

manchester city

labdarúgás

Jürgen Klopp, a Liverpool vezetőedzője és egyik játékosa, Mohamed Szalah a madridi Wanda Metropolitano Stadionban tartott edzésen 2019. május 31-én. Másnap itt játssza a labdarúgó Bajnokok Ligájának döntőjét a Liverpool és a Tottenham Hotspur.

Elvesztette veretlenségét a Manchester City a PL szuperrangadóján

Infostart / MTI

Szinte csoda, de Erling Haaland nem talált be.

A Liverpool hazai pályán 1-0-ra nyert a címvédő Manchester City ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 11. fordulójának vasárnapi rangadóján.

A találkozót Mohamed Szalah találata döntötte el a 76. percben, az egyiptomi csatárnak a kapus, Alisson Becker kirúgásból adott gólpasszt.

A City ezzel a Premier League mezőnyében utolsóként elvesztette veretlenségét.

Premier League, 11. forduló:

Liverpool-Manchester City 1-0 (0-0)

korábban:

Leeds United-Arsenal 0-1 (0-1)

Aston Villa-Chelsea 0-2 (0-1)

Manchester United-Newcastle United 0-0

Southampton-West Ham United 1-1 (1-0)

szombaton játszották:

Tottenham Hotspur-Everton 2-0 (0-0)

Fulham-Bournemouth 2-2 (1-2)

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Nottingham Forest 1-0 (0-0)

Leicester City-Crystal Palace 0-0

pénteken játszották:

Brentford-Brighton 2-0 (1-0)

A tabella:

1. Arsenal 10 24-10 27 pont

2. Manchester City 10 33-10 23

3. Tottenham Hotspur 10 22-10 23

4. Chelsea 9 15-10 19

5. Manchester United 9 13-15 16

6. Newcastle United 10 17- 9 15

7. Brighton 9 14-11 14

8. Liverpool 9 21-12 13

9. Brentford 10 18-17 13

10. Bournemouth 10 10-22 13

11. Fulham 10 16-20 12

12. West Ham United 10 9-11 11

13. Crystal Palace 9 10-12 10

14. Everton 10 8-11 10

15. Leeds United 9 11-13 9

16. Aston Villa 10 7-13 9

17. Wolverhampton 10 4-12 9

18. Southampton 10 9-18 8

19. Leicester City 10 15-24 5

20. Nottingham Forest 10 7-23 5

Nyitókép: MTI/EPA/EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Kezdőlap Sport Elvesztette veretlenségét a Manchester City a PL szuperrangadóján

A címlapról ajánljuk
Lásd még

Változás a háziorvosoknál és a rendelőknél is - így szabnák át az egészségügyet

Kaiser Ferenc: sokat veszíthet Oroszország, a finn hadsereg nagyon erős

Horrorbaleset történt Budán

Zsebbe vágó üzenetet küldött Gulyás Gergely a nyugdíjasoknak

Nincs tovább, Vlagyimir Putyin aláír

Erős üzenet: felbukkant az ukrán határnál az orosz atomvonat

Gyurcsány Ferenc: a „kolléga úr” veszítette el a választást és nem mi

Változtattak az „uniós pénzes” törvényjavaslaton

×
×

Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre

és nem marad le az Infostart legfontosabb híreiről.
FELIRATKOZOM
×
INFOSTART
 
INFORÁDIÓ
PARTNEREINK
Sixt    iCom
infostart
AZ INFORÁDIÓ HÍRPORTÁLJA 
Infostart.hu © 2022     Hallgatottság - Médiaajánlat | Impresszum | Adatkezelési tájékoztató | Szerzői jogok | RSS
 
 

Médiaszolgáltatási tevékenységét a Médiatanács a Médiatanács Támogatási Program keretében támogatja.

NMHH
Az Év Honlapja 2018