2024. december 24. kedd Ádám, Éva
Szoboszlai Dominik, a Liverpool játékosa az angol első osztályú labdarúgó-bajnokságban játszott Liverpool-Manchester City mérkőzésen a liverpooli Anfield Road-i Stadionban 2024. december 1-jén.
Nyitókép: MTI/EPA/Adam Vaughan

Szoboszlai Dominik a Premier League legjobb tizenegyében!

Infostart

Alan Shearer összeállította a legutóbbi hétvége után a forduló válogatottját. A tizenegybe – három másik Liverpool-játékossal együtt – bekerült Szoboszlai Dominik is.

A Shearer által összeállított tizenegy: Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest) – Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Murillo (Nottingham Forest), Dean Huijsen (AFC Bournemouth) – Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United), Szoboszlai Dominik (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa – Mohamed Szalah (Liverpool), Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Luis Díaz (Liverpool).

premier league

szoboszlai dominik

alan shearer

