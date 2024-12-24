Szoboszlai Dominik a Premier League legjobb tizenegyében!

Mennyit keresnek a sztárok a karácsonyi dalokkal? – mutatjuk a listákat és a pénzeket

Karácsonykor a legszebb dolog adni, amit a világ lakossága tudtán kívül meg is tesz, amikor a különböző sztárok karácsonyi dalait hallgatva növeli a jogdíjakból befolyó bevételeiket. De mennyit is termelnek az ismert karácsonyi dalok? Mariah Carey, aki a 90-es években még csak szerény sikert ért el az All I Want for Christmas is You című slágerével, mára meg- és elkerülhetetlenné vált. Milliókat zsebel be és mások is szépen keresnek.