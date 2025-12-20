ARÉNA - PODCASTOK
Orosz rakétatámadás érte Odesszát
Nyitókép: X / ukrán polgári védelem

Több halottja is van az Odessza elleni orosz rakétacsapásnak - videó

Infostart / MTI

A támadásban legkevesebb nyolcan meghaltak és 27-en megsebesültek - jelentette be az ukrán polgári védelem.

A Facebookon közzétett tájékoztatás szerint a Fekete-tengernél fekvő város kikötőjét célzó támadás során találat ért egy utasokkal teli buszt is, több sebesült állapota pedig súlyos.

Oleh Kiper Odessza megyei kormányzója azt közölte, a támadást ballisztikus rakétákkal követték el.

Mindeközben az ukrán fegyveres erők azt közölték, dróntámadást intéztek pénteken az orosz Lukoil vállalat érdekeltségébe tartozó, Kaszpi-tengeren lévő olajmező, illetve egy környéken tartózkodó katonai járőrhajó ellen.

A mostani a harmadik támadás az olajmező ellen decemberben. A bejelentést a Lukoil egyelőre nem kommentálta.

