Több halottja is van az Odessza elleni orosz rakétacsapásnak - videó

A Facebookon közzétett tájékoztatás szerint a Fekete-tengernél fekvő város kikötőjét célzó támadás során találat ért egy utasokkal teli buszt is, több sebesült állapota pedig súlyos.

Oleh Kiper Odessza megyei kormányzója azt közölte, a támadást ballisztikus rakétákkal követték el.

8 people killed and 27 injured in result of russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa on 19th December



Some of the victims were in a bus that was caught in the epicentre of the attack.



Trucks caught fire in the car park, and passenger cars were also damaged. pic.twitter.com/vE8i2nqCap