Több halottja is van az Odessza elleni orosz rakétacsapásnak - videó

A Facebookon közzétett tájékoztatás szerint a Fekete-tengernél fekvő város kikötőjét célzó támadás során találat ért egy utasokkal teli buszt is, több sebesült állapota pedig súlyos.
Oleh Kiper Odessza megyei kormányzója azt közölte, a támadást ballisztikus rakétákkal követték el.
8 people killed and 27 injured in result of russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa on 19th December— Center for Countering Disinformation (@CforCD) December 20, 2025
Some of the victims were in a bus that was caught in the epicentre of the attack.
Trucks caught fire in the car park, and passenger cars were also damaged. pic.twitter.com/vE8i2nqCap
Mindeközben az ukrán fegyveres erők azt közölték, dróntámadást intéztek pénteken az orosz Lukoil vállalat érdekeltségébe tartozó, Kaszpi-tengeren lévő olajmező, illetve egy környéken tartózkodó katonai járőrhajó ellen.
The Ukrainian SBU conducted drones strikes against a third Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea. The target was a Lukoil facility at the Rakushchenskoe oil field.— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 19, 2025
Earlier, two other platforms were struck, which halted production. pic.twitter.com/VEPKsycM9N
A mostani a harmadik támadás az olajmező ellen decemberben. A bejelentést a Lukoil egyelőre nem kommentálta.