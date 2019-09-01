INFORÁDIÓ 
   
2019. szeptember 1. vasárnap
Klubrekordot döntött a Liverpool

Infostart / MTI

A listavezető Liverpool 3-0-s győzelmet aratott a Burnley vendégként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság negyedik fordulójának szombati játéknapján.

Jürgen Klopp csapata ezzel továbbra is százszázalékos, sorozatban a 13. sikerét aratta a Premier Leauge-ben, ezzel pedig klubrekordot döntött.

Premier League, 4. forduló

Burnley-FC Liverpool 0-3 (0-2)

Chelsea-Sheffield United 2-2 (2-0)

Crystal Palace-Aston Villa 1-0 (0-0)

Leicester City-AFC Bournemouth 3-1 (2-1)

Manchester City-Brighton 4-0 (2-0)

Newcastle United-Watford 1-1 (1-1)

West Ham United-Norwich City 2-0 (1-0)

Southampton-Manchester United 1-1 (0-1)

vasárnap játsszák:

Everton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00

Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur 17.30

A tabella

1. FC Liverpool 4 12- 3 12 pont

2. Manchester City 4 14- 3 10

3. Leicester City 4 6- 3 8

4. Crystal Palace 4 3- 2 7

5. West Ham United 4 6- 7 7

6. Arsenal 3 4- 4 6

7. Manchester United 4 7- 4 5

8. Sheffield United 4 5- 5 5

9. Chelsea 4 6- 9 5

10. Tottenham Hotspur 3 5- 4 4

11. Burnley 4 5- 6 4

12. Everton 3 1- 2 4

13. Southampton 4 4- 6 4

14. Newcastle United 4 3- 5 4

15. AFC Bournemouth 4 5- 8 4

16. Brighton 4 4- 7 4

17. Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 2- 2 3

18. Aston Villa 4 4- 6 3

19. Norwich City 4 6-10 3

20. Watford 4 2- 8 1

