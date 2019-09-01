liverpool
premier league
klubrekord
sport
labdarúgás
Klubrekordot döntött a Liverpool
A listavezető Liverpool 3-0-s győzelmet aratott a Burnley vendégként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság negyedik fordulójának szombati játéknapján.
Jürgen Klopp csapata ezzel továbbra is százszázalékos, sorozatban a 13. sikerét aratta a Premier Leauge-ben, ezzel pedig klubrekordot döntött.
Premier League, 4. forduló
Burnley-FC Liverpool 0-3 (0-2)
Chelsea-Sheffield United 2-2 (2-0)
Crystal Palace-Aston Villa 1-0 (0-0)
Leicester City-AFC Bournemouth 3-1 (2-1)
Manchester City-Brighton 4-0 (2-0)
Newcastle United-Watford 1-1 (1-1)
West Ham United-Norwich City 2-0 (1-0)
Southampton-Manchester United 1-1 (0-1)
vasárnap játsszák:
Everton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00
Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur 17.30
A tabella
1. FC Liverpool 4 12- 3 12 pont
2. Manchester City 4 14- 3 10
3. Leicester City 4 6- 3 8
4. Crystal Palace 4 3- 2 7
5. West Ham United 4 6- 7 7
6. Arsenal 3 4- 4 6
7. Manchester United 4 7- 4 5
8. Sheffield United 4 5- 5 5
9. Chelsea 4 6- 9 5
10. Tottenham Hotspur 3 5- 4 4
11. Burnley 4 5- 6 4
12. Everton 3 1- 2 4
13. Southampton 4 4- 6 4
14. Newcastle United 4 3- 5 4
15. AFC Bournemouth 4 5- 8 4
16. Brighton 4 4- 7 4
17. Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 2- 2 3
18. Aston Villa 4 4- 6 3
19. Norwich City 4 6-10 3
20. Watford 4 2- 8 1