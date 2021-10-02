premier league
arsenal
brighton
A jól szereplő Brighton lefékezte az Arsenalt
Az Arsenal idegenben gól nélküli döntetlent játszott a Brightonnal az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság hetedik fordulójának utolsó szombati mérkőzésén.
A londoni együttes a gyenge bajnoki rajt után sorozatban három meccset nyert a Premier League-ben, szombaton azonban nem tudta folytatni sorozatát.
Premier League, 7. forduló:
Brighton-Arsenal 0-0
korábban:
Burnley-Norwich City 0-0
Chelsea-Southampton 3-1 (1-0)
Leeds United-Watford 1-0 (1-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Newcastle United 2-1 (1-1)
Manchester United-Everton 1-1 (1-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Crystal Palace-Leicester City 15.00
Tottenham Hotspur-Aston Villa 15.00
West Ham United-Brentford 15.00
Liverpool-Manchester City 17.30
Az állás:
1. Chelsea 7 15- 3 16 pont
2. Liverpool 6 15- 4 14
3. Manchester United 7 14- 6 14
4. Everton 7 13- 8 14
5. Brighton 7 8- 5 14
6. Manchester City 6 12- 1 13
7. West Ham United 6 13- 8 11
8. Aston Villa 6 9- 7 10
9. Arsenal 7 5-10 10
10. Brentford 6 8- 5 9
11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 5- 6 9
12. Tottenham Hotspur 6 4- 9 9
13. Leicester City 6 7-10 7
14. Watford 7 7-10 7
15. Crystal Palace 6 6- 9 6
16. Leeds United 7 7-14 6
17. Southampton 7 5-10 4
18. Burnley 7 5-11 3
19. Newcastle United 7 8-16 3
20. Norwich 7 2-16 1