2021. október 2. szombat
A jól szereplő Brighton lefékezte az Arsenalt

Az Arsenal idegenben gól nélküli döntetlent játszott a Brightonnal az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság hetedik fordulójának utolsó szombati mérkőzésén.

A londoni együttes a gyenge bajnoki rajt után sorozatban három meccset nyert a Premier League-ben, szombaton azonban nem tudta folytatni sorozatát.

Premier League, 7. forduló:

Brighton-Arsenal 0-0

korábban:

Burnley-Norwich City 0-0

Chelsea-Southampton 3-1 (1-0)

Leeds United-Watford 1-0 (1-0)

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Newcastle United 2-1 (1-1)

Manchester United-Everton 1-1 (1-0)

vasárnap játsszák:

Crystal Palace-Leicester City 15.00

Tottenham Hotspur-Aston Villa 15.00

West Ham United-Brentford 15.00

Liverpool-Manchester City 17.30

Az állás:

1. Chelsea 7 15- 3 16 pont

2. Liverpool 6 15- 4 14

3. Manchester United 7 14- 6 14

4. Everton 7 13- 8 14

5. Brighton 7 8- 5 14

6. Manchester City 6 12- 1 13

7. West Ham United 6 13- 8 11

8. Aston Villa 6 9- 7 10

9. Arsenal 7 5-10 10

10. Brentford 6 8- 5 9

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 5- 6 9

12. Tottenham Hotspur 6 4- 9 9

13. Leicester City 6 7-10 7

14. Watford 7 7-10 7

15. Crystal Palace 6 6- 9 6

16. Leeds United 7 7-14 6

17. Southampton 7 5-10 4

18. Burnley 7 5-11 3

19. Newcastle United 7 8-16 3

20. Norwich 7 2-16 1

