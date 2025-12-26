ARÉNA - PODCASTOK
2025. december 26.
Gyorsvasút Kínában, Tiencsin
Nyitókép: fanjianhua

Újabb vonalon repesztenek 350-nel a vonatok Kínában

A kínai nagysebességű vasúti hálózat egy új vasútvonal megnyitásával már meghaladja az 50 ezer kilométert.

Az új vonal az agyagkatonáiról híres Hsziant köti össze Janan városával. A két település az ország északi részén lévő Senhszi tartományban található.

A kínai vasúti hálózat 2020 óta mintegy egyharmadával bővült - írta pénteken a China Railway állami vállalat közleményében.

A Hszian és Janan közötti vonal az óránkénti 350 kilométeres sebességgel közlekedő vonatokra lett tervezve, amelyen a szerelvények a 299 kilométeres utat 68 perc alatt teszik meg.

