Újabb vonalon repesztenek 350-nel a vonatok Kínában

Az új vonal az agyagkatonáiról híres Hsziant köti össze Janan városával. A két település az ország északi részén lévő Senhszi tartományban található.

With the opening of the Xi'an–Yan'an high-speed #railway in Northwestern China's Shaanxi province on Friday, the country's high-speed rail network has surpassed 50,000 kilometers, marking a major milestone in China's railway development and reinforcing its position as the world's… pic.twitter.com/PUllG1nVPh

A kínai vasúti hálózat 2020 óta mintegy egyharmadával bővült - írta pénteken a China Railway állami vállalat közleményében.

A Hszian és Janan közötti vonal az óránkénti 350 kilométeres sebességgel közlekedő vonatokra lett tervezve, amelyen a szerelvények a 299 kilométeres utat 68 perc alatt teszik meg.

The Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway has officially commenced operations, featuring an impressive 91% of its route comprised of bridges and tunnels through the Loess Plateau. Get ready for an exhilarating 60-second journey on this remarkable 299-kilometer high-speed railway! pic.twitter.com/l9gCItS7Ij