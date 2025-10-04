Kerkez Milos jelenlegi és volt klubja áll most a Premier League első két helyén

A Bournemouth hazai pályán hátrányból fordítva 3-1-re nyert a Fulham ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 7. fordulójának péntek esti nyitómérkőzésén. Andoni Iraola együttese hat mérkőzés óta veretlen a Premier League-ben, és feljött a tabella második helyére.
Premier League, 7. forduló:
Bournemouth-Fulham 3-1 (0-0)
szombat:
Leeds United-Tottenham Hotspur 13.30
Arsenal-West Ham United 16.00
Manchester United-Sunderland 16.00
Chelsea-Liverpool 18.30
vasárnap:
Aston Villa-Burnley 15.00
Everton-Crystal Palace 15.00
Newcastle United-Nottingham Forest 15.00
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Brighton 15.00
Brentford-Manchester City 17.30
A tabella:
1. Liverpool FC 6 12- 7 15 pont
2. Bournemouth 7 11- 8 14
3. Arsenal 6 12- 3 13
4. Crystal Palace 6 8- 3 12
5. Tottenham Hotspur 6 11- 4 11
6. Sunderland 6 7- 4 11
7. Manchester City 6 14- 6 10
8. Chelsea 6 11- 8 8
9. Everton 6 7- 6 8
10. Brighton 6 9- 9 8
11. Fulham 7 8-11 8
12. Leeds United 6 6- 9 8
13. Brentford 6 9-11 7
14. Manchester United 6 7-11 7
15. Newcastle United 6 4- 5 6
16. Aston Villa 6 4- 6 6
17. Nottingham Forest 6 5-10 5
18. Burnley 6 6-13 4
19. West Ham United 6 6-14 4
20. Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 4-13 1