2024. augusztus 24-én készített kép Kerkez Milosról, a Bournemouth játékosáról az angol első osztályú labdarúgó-bajnokságban a Newcastle United ellen játszott mérkőzésen Bournemouthban. Az angol bajnok klub 2025. június 26-i közleménye szerint a 21 éves magyar válogatott hátvéd az FC Liverpool labdarúgócsapatában folytatja pályafutását. A Liverpoolnak így már három magyar játékosa van: Kerkez mellett a magyar válogatott csapatkapitánya, Szoboszlai Dominik, illetve a szintén friss igazolás, a kapus Pécsi Ármin.
Nyitókép: MTI/AP/Dave Shopland

Kerkez Milos jelenlegi és volt klubja áll most a Premier League első két helyén

Infostart / MTI

A Bournemouth meccse nyitotta az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 7. fordulóját péntek este.

A Bournemouth hazai pályán hátrányból fordítva 3-1-re nyert a Fulham ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 7. fordulójának péntek esti nyitómérkőzésén. Andoni Iraola együttese hat mérkőzés óta veretlen a Premier League-ben, és feljött a tabella második helyére.

Premier League, 7. forduló:

Bournemouth-Fulham 3-1 (0-0)

szombat:

Leeds United-Tottenham Hotspur 13.30

Arsenal-West Ham United 16.00

Manchester United-Sunderland 16.00

Chelsea-Liverpool 18.30

vasárnap:

Aston Villa-Burnley 15.00

Everton-Crystal Palace 15.00

Newcastle United-Nottingham Forest 15.00

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Brighton 15.00

Brentford-Manchester City 17.30

A tabella:

1. Liverpool FC 6 12- 7 15 pont

2. Bournemouth 7 11- 8 14

3. Arsenal 6 12- 3 13

4. Crystal Palace 6 8- 3 12

5. Tottenham Hotspur 6 11- 4 11

6. Sunderland 6 7- 4 11

7. Manchester City 6 14- 6 10

8. Chelsea 6 11- 8 8

9. Everton 6 7- 6 8

10. Brighton 6 9- 9 8

11. Fulham 7 8-11 8

12. Leeds United 6 6- 9 8

13. Brentford 6 9-11 7

14. Manchester United 6 7-11 7

15. Newcastle United 6 4- 5 6

16. Aston Villa 6 4- 6 6

17. Nottingham Forest 6 5-10 5

18. Burnley 6 6-13 4

19. West Ham United 6 6-14 4

20. Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 4-13 1

Címlapról ajánljuk
VIDEÓ
Hogyan lett Ferencjóska az aradi hóhérból? Katona Csaba, Inforádió, Aréna
Mit hozott és mit vitt a koppenhágai EU-csúcs? Pesztericz-Kalas Vivien, Inforádió, Aréna
Brit politikai válság: Trump vagy Farage a népszerűbb? Gálik Zoltán, Inforádió, Aréna
 
inforadio
ARÉNA
2025.10.06. hétfő, 18:00
Mészáros Andor
az Eötvös Loránd Tudományegyetem BTK Történeti Intézetének docense
