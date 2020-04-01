INFORÁDIÓ 
   
2020. április 1. szerda
Hugó

harry herceg

meghan markle

királyi család

függetlenség

instagram

közösségi média

Harry herceg, a brit trónörökös másodszülött fia és jegyese, Meghan Markle amerikai színésznő a londoni Kensington-palota kertjében 2017. november 27-én. Károly walesi herceg londoni hivatala, a Clarence House ezen a napon bejelentette, hogy a 33 éves Harry herceg és a 36 esztendős Meghan Markle novemberben eljegyezte egymást. A közlemény szerint az esküvőt 2018 tavaszán tartják.

Harry herceg és Meghan Markle utolsó posztjában búcsúztak

Infostart

Keddtől hivatalosan is hatályba lépett a pár függetlenedése a brit királyi családtól.

A sussexi hercegi pár, amely az elmúlt napon végleg elveszítette titulusát, utolsó Instagram-posztjában a búcsú mellett köszönetet mondott követőienk az elmúlt évek során kapott rengeteg szeretetért és támogatásért.

Mint fogalmaztak: „Ahogy mindannyian érezzük, a világ most egy igazán törékeny hely. Mindazonáltal hiszünk benne, hogy mindannyiunknak van lehetősége kitűnni és változtatni. Mialatt mindannyian keressük a szerepünket ebben a globális változásban, az új fejezetünkben arra összpontosítunk, hogy ehhez miképpen tudunk mi is hozzájárulni. Ha itt nem is láttok minket, a munka tovább folytatódik. Köszönjük ennek a közösségnek a sok támogatást és inspirációt. Bízunk benne, hogy hamarosan újra kapcsolatban léphetünk veletek” – utalt arra a pár, hogy talán egy új felhasználói fiókkal, tovább roboghat eddigi közösségépítésük.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A Sussex Royal Istagram-oldalon letiltásra kerültek a kommentek, és egyelőre nem tudni, hogy törlésre kerül-e a fiók, vagy megmarad ebben a formában az utókornak, írta a Hirado.hu.

Nyitókép: MTI/EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga

