Harry herceg és Meghan Markle utolsó posztjában búcsúztak
Keddtől hivatalosan is hatályba lépett a pár függetlenedése a brit királyi családtól.
A sussexi hercegi pár, amely az elmúlt napon végleg elveszítette titulusát, utolsó Instagram-posztjában a búcsú mellett köszönetet mondott követőienk az elmúlt évek során kapott rengeteg szeretetért és támogatásért.
Mint fogalmaztak: „Ahogy mindannyian érezzük, a világ most egy igazán törékeny hely. Mindazonáltal hiszünk benne, hogy mindannyiunknak van lehetősége kitűnni és változtatni. Mialatt mindannyian keressük a szerepünket ebben a globális változásban, az új fejezetünkben arra összpontosítunk, hogy ehhez miképpen tudunk mi is hozzájárulni. Ha itt nem is láttok minket, a munka tovább folytatódik. Köszönjük ennek a közösségnek a sok támogatást és inspirációt. Bízunk benne, hogy hamarosan újra kapcsolatban léphetünk veletek” – utalt arra a pár, hogy talán egy új felhasználói fiókkal, tovább roboghat eddigi közösségépítésük.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
A Sussex Royal Istagram-oldalon letiltásra kerültek a kommentek, és egyelőre nem tudni, hogy törlésre kerül-e a fiók, vagy megmarad ebben a formában az utókornak, írta a Hirado.hu.