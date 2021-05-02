labdarúgás
premier league
tottenham
gareth bale
Nyert a Tottenham, Bale mesterhármasa
A Tottenham főként Gareth Bale mesterhármasával verte hazai pályán a sereghajtó Sheffieldet az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 34. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.
Premier League, 34. forduló:
Tottenham Hotspur-Sheffield United 4-0 (1-0)
Newcastle United-Arsenal 0-2 (0-1)
Manchester United-Liverpool elmaradt
hétfőn játsszák:
West Bromwich Albion-Wolverhampton Wanderers 19.00
Burnley-West Ham United 21.15
szombaton játszották:
Everton-Aston Villa 1-2 (1-1)
Chelsea-Fulham 2-0 (1-0)
Brighton-Leeds United 2-0 (1-0)
Crystal Palace-Manchester City 0-2 (0-0)
pénteken játszották:
Southampton-Leicester City 1-1 (0-0)
A tabella:
1. Manchester City 34 71-24 80 pont
2. Manchester United 33 64-35 67
3. Leicester City 34 61-39 63
4. Chelsea 34 53-31 61
5. Tottenham Hotspur 34 60-38 56
6. West Ham United 33 53-43 55
7. Liverpool 33 55-39 54
8. Everton 33 45-42 52
9. Arsenal 34 46-37 49
10. Aston Villa 33 48-38 48
11. Leeds United 34 50-52 47
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 32-45 41
13. Crystal Palace 33 34-56 38
14. Brighton 34 35-39 37
15. Southampton 33 41-59 37
16. Burnley 33 30-45 36
17. Newcastle United 34 36-56 36
18. Fulham 34 25-45 27
19. West Bromwich 33 30-64 25
20. Sheffield United 34 18-60 17