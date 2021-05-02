INFORÁDIÓ
   
2021. május 2. vasárnap
labdarúgás

premier league

tottenham

gareth bale

Gareth Bale, az angol csapat játékosa ünnepli gólját a labdarúgó Európa-liga nyolcaddöntőjébe jutásért játszott Wolfsberger AC - Tottenham Hotspur mérkőzésen a Puskás Arénában 2021. február 18-án.

Nyert a Tottenham, Bale mesterhármasa

Infostart / MTI

A Tottenham főként Gareth Bale mesterhármasával verte hazai pályán a sereghajtó Sheffieldet az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 34. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.

Premier League, 34. forduló:

Tottenham Hotspur-Sheffield United 4-0 (1-0)

Newcastle United-Arsenal 0-2 (0-1)

Manchester United-Liverpool elmaradt

hétfőn játsszák:

West Bromwich Albion-Wolverhampton Wanderers 19.00

Burnley-West Ham United 21.15

szombaton játszották:

Everton-Aston Villa 1-2 (1-1)

Chelsea-Fulham 2-0 (1-0)

Brighton-Leeds United 2-0 (1-0)

Crystal Palace-Manchester City 0-2 (0-0)

pénteken játszották:

Southampton-Leicester City 1-1 (0-0)

A tabella:

1. Manchester City 34 71-24 80 pont

2. Manchester United 33 64-35 67

3. Leicester City 34 61-39 63

4. Chelsea 34 53-31 61

5. Tottenham Hotspur 34 60-38 56

6. West Ham United 33 53-43 55

7. Liverpool 33 55-39 54

8. Everton 33 45-42 52

9. Arsenal 34 46-37 49

10. Aston Villa 33 48-38 48

11. Leeds United 34 50-52 47

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 32-45 41

13. Crystal Palace 33 34-56 38

14. Brighton 34 35-39 37

15. Southampton 33 41-59 37

16. Burnley 33 30-45 36

17. Newcastle United 34 36-56 36

18. Fulham 34 25-45 27

19. West Bromwich 33 30-64 25

20. Sheffield United 34 18-60 17

Nyitókép: MTI/Kovács Tamás

