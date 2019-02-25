forma-1
lewis hamilton
queen
Így még nem láttuk Lewis Hamiltont - videó
A Queen slágere sem okozott gondot a Forma-1-es világbjanoknak.
Lewis Hamilton hobbija a zenélés, az ötszörös Forma-1-es világbajnok évek óta ír és rögzít számokat, sok sztárral dolgozott már együtt - írja a vezess.hu.
I just wanted to share this with you. Finally home and happy, this song was on my mind so I sat at the piano trying to figure it out. I want you to know that I’m not good at everything but I try everything and I give it all my heart. I don’t always show you the steps in which I take to learn things, usually is just the end result of a lot of mistakes just like my racing but it all took practice and mistakes to get me here. So don’t be discouraged by your failures as they are just the piece to the puzzle that is needed to create the whole picture. Keep pushing and don’t give up on anything especially your dreams. #bohemianrhapsody #learning #nevergiveup #believe
A hétvégén újra megmutatta, hogy nem csak a volánnál tehetséges, és képes eljátszani a Queen Bohemian Rhapsody című slágerét. Vélhetően ezzel is tisztelgett az éjszakai Oscar-gálán négy díjjal jutalmazott film előtt.