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Tu-95H orosz stratégiai bombázó repülőgép. Forrás:Wikipédia
Nyitókép: Forrás:Wikipédia

Lezuhant egy Tu-95-ös orosz hadászati bombázó – videók

Infostart / MTI

Gyakorlórepülés során lezuhant egy Tu-95-ös hadászati bombázó az amuri régióban – közölte az orosz védelmi minisztérium.

A gép fegyverzetet nem szállított és lakatlan területre zuhant. A legénység hat tagja életét vesztette, az egy túlélőt kórházba szállították.

Az incidens helyszínére vizsgálóbizottságot küldött az orosz légi- és űrerő.

A Tu-95 a szovjet korszakban kifejlesztett turbópropelleres stratégiai bombázó és rakétahordozó, az egyik leggyorsabb légcsavaros repülőgép.

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Kezdőlap    Külföld    Lezuhant egy Tu-95-ös orosz hadászati bombázó – videók

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tu-95-ös stratégiai bombázó

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