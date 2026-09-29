Lezuhant egy Tu-95-ös orosz hadászati bombázó – videók

A gép fegyverzetet nem szállított és lakatlan területre zuhant. A legénység hat tagja életét vesztette, az egy túlélőt kórházba szállították.

Az incidens helyszínére vizsgálóbizottságot küldött az orosz légi- és űrerő.

A Tu-95 a szovjet korszakban kifejlesztett turbópropelleres stratégiai bombázó és rakétahordozó, az egyik leggyorsabb légcsavaros repülőgép.

??? A Russian heavy bomber has CRASHED in the country’s far east... A Tu-95 reportedly went down during a training exercise in Amur Oblast and burst into flames. Of the 7 crew members, 6 were killed and 1 was injured. The aircraft reportedly crashed shortly after takeoff. Russia’s MoD said the plane was flying without ammunition. No reports yet on what caused the crash. One less bomber coming for Kyiv... Source: Pryamiy, Reuters / Writer: Marie https://t.co/k4ClrzuD0y

Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bomber/missile carrier crashed in Amur Oblast, Far East Russia. Its six crew-members have perished, while one survived and was transferred to a medical facility with medium injuries, Russian Defense Ministry informed. The crash occured shortly after the take-off from Ukrainka Air Base. According to the "Voevoda Broadcasts" channel affiliated with Russian Air Force, the accident was caused by the failure of three engines. Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers are actively employed by the Russian military for strikes against Ukraine as launch platforms for Kh-101 cruise missiles.