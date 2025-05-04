ARÉNA
2025. május 4. vasárnap
A Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök évértékelő beszédét tartja a Várkert Bazárban 2025. február 22-én.
Nyitókép: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda/Benko Vivien Ch

Orbán Viktor üzent Volodimir Zelenszkijnek

Infostart / MTI

Hogy mit gondolnak a magyarok, azt nem a kijevi elnök és nem a brüsszeli bürokraták döntik el - kommentálta Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök az X közösségi felületen vasárnap az ukrán miniszterelnök azon közlését, miszerint a magyar emberek túlnyomó többsége támogatja Ukrajna EU-csatlakozását.

"Magyarország nélkül nincs ukrán EU-csatlakozás. Erről minden magyar ember el fogja mondani a véleményét. Ha tetszik, ha nem. Nálunk így szokás" - írta angol nyelvű bejegyzésében a magyar kormányfő.

ukrajna

orbán viktor

uniós csatlakozás

volodimir zelenszkij

