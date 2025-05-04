"Magyarország nélkül nincs ukrán EU-csatlakozás. Erről minden magyar ember el fogja mondani a véleményét. Ha tetszik, ha nem. Nálunk így szokás" - írta angol nyelvű bejegyzésében a magyar kormányfő.

President @ZelenskyyUa addressed the Hungarian people yesterday.



Mr. President! What the Hungarian people think is not decided by the president in Kyiv or the bureaucrats in Brussels.



There is no Ukrainian EU accession without Hungary. Every Hungarian will have their say on…