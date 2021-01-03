manchester city
chelsea
premier league
A Manchester City egy erős negyedórával megnyerte az angol rangadót
A Manchester City az első félidőben szerzett három góllal győzött a Chelsea vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 17. fordulójának rangadóján.
Josep Guardiola együttese a 18. és a 34. perc között szerezte góljait, a londoniaktól pedig csak a szépítésre futotta a 92. percben.
Premier League, 17. forduló
Chelsea-Manchester City 1-3 (0-3)
Newcastle United-Leicester City 1-2 (0-0)
West Bromwich Albion-Arsenal 0-4 (0-2)
Brighton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-3 (1-3)
Crystal Palace-Sheffield United 2-0 (2-0)
Tottenham Hotspurs-Leeds United 3-0 (2-0)
Manchester United-Aston Villa 2-1 (1-0)
Everton-West Ham United 0-1 (0-0)
A tabella
1. Liverpool 16 37-20 33 pont
2. Manchester United 16 33-24 33
3. Leicester City 17 31-21 32
4. Tottenham Hotspur 16 29-15 29
5. Manchester City 15 24-13 29
6. Everton 16 26-20 29
7. Aston Villa 15 29-16 26
8. Chelsea 17 32-21 26
9. Southampton 16 25-19 26
10. West Ham United 17 24-21 26
11. Arsenal 17 20-19 23
12. Leeds United 17 30-33 23
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 18-24 22
14. Crystal Palace 17 22-29 22
15. Newcastle United 16 18-26 19
16. Burnley 15 9-20 16
17. Brighton 17 21-28 14
18. Fulham 15 13-23 11
19. West Bromwich Albion 17 11-39 8
20. Sheffield United 17 8-29 2