2021. január 3. vasárnap
Manchester, 2016. július 3.Bemutatják Josep Guardiolát, a Manchester City új, spanyol vezetőedzőjét az angol labdarúgóklub otthonában, a manchesteri Etihad Stadionban 2016. július 3-án. (MTI/EPA/PA)

A Manchester City egy erős negyedórával megnyerte az angol rangadót

Infostart / MTI

A Manchester City az első félidőben szerzett három góllal győzött a Chelsea vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 17. fordulójának rangadóján.

Josep Guardiola együttese a 18. és a 34. perc között szerezte góljait, a londoniaktól pedig csak a szépítésre futotta a 92. percben.

Premier League, 17. forduló

Chelsea-Manchester City 1-3 (0-3)

Newcastle United-Leicester City 1-2 (0-0)

West Bromwich Albion-Arsenal 0-4 (0-2)

Brighton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-3 (1-3)

Crystal Palace-Sheffield United 2-0 (2-0)

Tottenham Hotspurs-Leeds United 3-0 (2-0)

Manchester United-Aston Villa 2-1 (1-0)

Everton-West Ham United 0-1 (0-0)

A tabella

1. Liverpool 16 37-20 33 pont

2. Manchester United 16 33-24 33

3. Leicester City 17 31-21 32

4. Tottenham Hotspur 16 29-15 29

5. Manchester City 15 24-13 29

6. Everton 16 26-20 29

7. Aston Villa 15 29-16 26

8. Chelsea 17 32-21 26

9. Southampton 16 25-19 26

10. West Ham United 17 24-21 26

11. Arsenal 17 20-19 23

12. Leeds United 17 30-33 23

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 18-24 22

14. Crystal Palace 17 22-29 22

15. Newcastle United 16 18-26 19

16. Burnley 15 9-20 16

17. Brighton 17 21-28 14

18. Fulham 15 13-23 11

19. West Bromwich Albion 17 11-39 8

20. Sheffield United 17 8-29 2

Nyitókép: MTI/EPA/PA

