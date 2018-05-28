INFORÁDIÓ 
   

Klopp üzent Kariusnak

Előzmények:
Loris Karius Instagram-posztban üzent csapattársainak és a szurkolóknak. Edzője, Jürgen Klopp azonnal reagált.

Nem nagyon aludtam mostanáig… Újra és újra leperegnek az események a fejemben… Bocsánatot szeretnék kérni a csapattársaimtól, a szurkolóktól és a teljes stábtól. Elrontottam mindent a két hibámmal, cserbenhagytalak titeket…” – így üzen Loris Karius az Instagramon közzétett bejegyzésében.

Edzője a közösségi oldalán nyomban reagált: mint írja: mindig melletted állunk!

