2025. augusztus 8. péntek László
Vlagyimir Putyin orosz (b) és Donald Trump amerikai elnök kétoldalú megbeszélést folytat a világ 19 legfejlettebb gazdaságú és vezető feltörekvő országát, valamint az Európai Uniót tömörítő húszas csoport, a G20 kétnapos csúcstalálkozójának első napi ülésén Oszakában 2019. június 28-án.
Nyitókép: MTI/EPA/Mihail Klimentyev

Trump és Putyin találkozója: Budapest lehet a helyszín

Infostart
ELŐZMÉNYEK

A Fox News riportere azt állította, hogy Magyarország, Svájc, Olaszország és az Egyesült Arab Emírségek kerültek szóba a Trump–Putyin-csúcstalálkozó lehetséges helyszíneiként, amire akár már „a jövő hét végén” sor kerülhet. Az oroszok favoritja állítólag Budapest.

Jacqui Heinrich, a Fox News fehér házi tudósítója egy X-en közzétett bejegyzésében arról számolt be, hogy a Kreml Magyarországot részesíti előnyben, de még nem született döntés a találkozó helyszínéről.

A bejegyzést a The Guardian alapján az Index tette közzé.

Külföld    Trump és Putyin találkozója: Budapest lehet a helyszín

donald trump

vlagyimir putyin

csúcstalálkozó

ANO-s vezetéssel és szélsőjobboldali vádemeléssel alakul a cseh közhangulat

ANO-s vezetéssel és szélsőjobboldali vádemeléssel alakul a cseh közhangulat

Ha Csehországban júliusban tartották volna a képviselőházi választásokat, azokat a korábbi kormányfő, Andrej Babiš vezette ANO mozgalom nyerte volna meg 33 százalékos szavazataránnyal – derül ki a Median ügynökség felméréséből. Az ellenzéki ANO egy százalékponttal javított előző havi eredményén. A második helyen a jelenlegi kormánykoalíció, a SPOLU végzett volna 19,5 százalékkal, míg harmadikként a Szabadság és Közvetlen Demokrácia mozgalom állna 14 százalékkal. A képviselőházi voksolást október első hétvégéjén tartják.
Kapu Tibor, az idegen űrhajó és a Mars kolonizációja. Kiss László, Inforádió, Aréna
Hőkupola, szupercella és az új típusú időjárás - Tóth Tamás, InfoRádió, Aréna
Elektromos és hidrogénes jövő plug-in hibrid átmenettel? Szécsényi Gábor, Inforádió, Aréna
 
2025.08.08. péntek, 18:00
Panyi Miklós
a Miniszterelnökség parlamenti és stratégiai államtitkára, miniszterhelyettes
Maximumra pörgött Trump vámháborúja, hamarosan lejár az elnök ultimátuma - Háborús híreink pénteken

Maximumra pörgött Trump vámháborúja, hamarosan lejár az elnök ultimátuma - Háborús híreink pénteken

Donald Trump amerikai elnök beváltotta fenyegetésének első lépcsőjét, és vámokat vetett ki Indiára az orosz olaj vásárlása miatt. Új-Delhi és Moszkva válaszul megerősítette a stratégiai együttműködést. A mai nappal lejár az amerikaiak Moszkva felé intézett ultimátuma, bár egyelőre úgy tűnik, hogy a Moszkvára váró szankciókat egy Putyin-Trump találkozó belengetésével sikerült elodázni. Mindeközben az oroszok továbbra is lassú de biztos előrehaladásokat érnek el Kelet-Ukrajnában. Cikkünk folyamatosan frissül az orosz-ukrán háború legfontosabb híreivel.

Reagált a Booking.com botrányra a GVH: ezt üzenték az utazóknak

Reagált a Booking.com botrányra a GVH: ezt üzenték az utazóknak

Gazdasági Versenyhivatal (GVH) kiemelt figyelmet fordít az online szálláshelyfoglalási piacra, illetve az úgynevezett diszkont légitársaságokra.

Germany to stop arms sales to Israel that could be used in Gaza after takeover plan approved

Germany to stop arms sales to Israel that could be used in Gaza after takeover plan approved

Gazans say they fear more destruction and displacement, while Israeli hostages' families say their loved ones are "at the mercy of Hamas".

2025. augusztus 8. 15:17
Egy turista orra előtt zajlott az óriási sziklaomlás, menekülni kényszerült az Alpokban – videó
2025. augusztus 8. 14:53
Válságtanácskozás Görögországban az időjárás miatt
