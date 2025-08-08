Trump és Putyin találkozója: Budapest lehet a helyszín

Jacqui Heinrich, a Fox News fehér házi tudósítója egy X-en közzétett bejegyzésében arról számolt be, hogy a Kreml Magyarországot részesíti előnyben, de még nem született döntés a találkozó helyszínéről.

A bejegyzést a The Guardian alapján az Index tette közzé.

?NEWS: TRUMP-PUTIN SUMMIT UPDATE

- Officials are TENTATIVELY planning for a Trump-Putin summit at the end of next week, according to a source familiar with the planning

- Location is still up in the air. Hungary, Switzerland, Rome, and UAE are in the mix.

- Putin’s first…