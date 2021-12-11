sport
labdarúgás
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
büntető
tizenegyes
Büntetővel döntötte el a meccset Cristiano Ronaldo
A Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo góljával 1-0-ra győzött a sereghajtó Norwich City vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 16. fordulójának szombati játéknapján.
Az ötszörös aranylabdás portugál támadó az ellene elkövetett szabálytalanságért megítélt büntetőből döntötte el a három pont sorsát.
A Chelsea nyert a Leeds United ellen, az Arsenal kiütötte a Southamptont.
Premier League, 16. forduló:
Norwich City-Manchester United 0-1 (0-0)
Manchester City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 (0-0)
Chelsea-Leeds United 3-2 (1-1)
Liverpool-Aston Villa 1-0 (0-0)
Arsenal-Southampton 3-0 (2-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Brighton-Tottenham Hotspur 15.00
Burnley-West Ham United 15.00
Leicester City-Newcastle United 15.00
Crystal Palace-Everton 17.30
pénteken játszották:
Brentford-Watford 2-1 (0-1)
A tabella
1. Manchester City 16 33- 9 38 pont
2. Liverpool 16 45-12 37
3. Chelsea 16 38-11 36
4. West Ham United 15 28-19 27
5. Manchester United 16 26-24 27
6. Arsenal 16 21-22 26
7. Tottenham Hotspur 14 16-17 25
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 12-14 21
9. Brentford 16 21-22 20
10. Brighton 15 14-16 20
11. Leicester City 15 23-27 19
12. Aston Villa 16 21-25 19
13. Everton 15 19-25 18
14. Crystal Palace 15 19-21 16
15. Leeds United 16 17-25 16
16. Southampton 16 14-24 16
17. Watford 16 21-31 13
18. Burnley 14 14-21 10
19. Newcastle United 15 17-30 10
20. Norwich City 16 8-32 10