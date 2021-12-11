INFORÁDIÓ
   
2021. december 11. szombat
Árpád

sport

labdarúgás

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

büntető

tizenegyes

Büntetővel döntötte el a meccset Cristiano Ronaldo

Infostart / MTI

A Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo góljával 1-0-ra győzött a sereghajtó Norwich City vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 16. fordulójának szombati játéknapján.

Az ötszörös aranylabdás portugál támadó az ellene elkövetett szabálytalanságért megítélt büntetőből döntötte el a három pont sorsát.

A Chelsea nyert a Leeds United ellen, az Arsenal kiütötte a Southamptont.

Premier League, 16. forduló:

Norwich City-Manchester United 0-1 (0-0)

Manchester City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 (0-0)

Inforádió élő adás - Kattintson ide, hallgassa most!

Chelsea-Leeds United 3-2 (1-1)

Liverpool-Aston Villa 1-0 (0-0)

Arsenal-Southampton 3-0 (2-0)

vasárnap játsszák:

Brighton-Tottenham Hotspur 15.00

Burnley-West Ham United 15.00

Leicester City-Newcastle United 15.00

Crystal Palace-Everton 17.30

pénteken játszották:

Brentford-Watford 2-1 (0-1)

A tabella

1. Manchester City 16 33- 9 38 pont

2. Liverpool 16 45-12 37

3. Chelsea 16 38-11 36

4. West Ham United 15 28-19 27

5. Manchester United 16 26-24 27

6. Arsenal 16 21-22 26

7. Tottenham Hotspur 14 16-17 25

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 12-14 21

9. Brentford 16 21-22 20

10. Brighton 15 14-16 20

11. Leicester City 15 23-27 19

12. Aston Villa 16 21-25 19

13. Everton 15 19-25 18

14. Crystal Palace 15 19-21 16

15. Leeds United 16 17-25 16

16. Southampton 16 14-24 16

17. Watford 16 21-31 13

18. Burnley 14 14-21 10

19. Newcastle United 15 17-30 10

20. Norwich City 16 8-32 10

Kezdőlap Sport Büntetővel döntötte el a meccset Cristiano Ronaldo

INGATLANTÁJOLÓ

Eladó ingatlan, Szántód

230 M Ft • 120 m2

Eladó ingatlan, Budapest XIII. kerület, Róbert Károly körút

35.9 M Ft • 46 m2

Eladó ingatlan, Budapest IX. kerület, Üllői út 63

279 M Ft • 534 m2

Eladó ingatlan, Szántód

230 M Ft • 120 m2

Eladó ingatlan, Budapest XIII. kerület, Róbert Károly körút

35.9 M Ft • 46 m2

Eladó ingatlan, Budapest IX. kerület, Üllői út 63

279 M Ft • 534 m2
A címlapról ajánljuk
Lásd még

Kéréssel fordul Orbán Viktor a határon túli magyarokhoz

Rémálom az M3-ason: nagyot mentettek a rendőrök

Kiderült, mennyien vannak kétszer oltva a hatvani kórházba került covidosok közül

Új világ köszöntött be ma az osztrák–magyar határon

Kövér László: régen találkoztunk ennyire ocsmány, gusztustalan provokációval

Friss hírek Kóbor János állapotáról

Rejtélyes szobrokat találtak egy Balaton melletti erdőben

Angela Merkel: drámai a helyzet

×

Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre

és nem marad le az Infostart legfontosabb híreiről.
FELIRATKOZOM
×
INFOSTART
 
INFORÁDIÓ
PARTNEREINK
Sixt    iCom
infostart
AZ INFORÁDIÓ HÍRPORTÁLJA 
Infostart.hu © 2021     Hallgatottság - Médiaajánlat | Impresszum | Adatkezelési tájékoztató | Szerzői jogok | RSS
 
 

Médiaszolgáltatási tevékenységét a Médiatanács a Médiatanács Támogatási Program keretében támogatja.

NMHH
Az Év Honlapja 2018