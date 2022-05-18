liverpool
premier league
southampton
Premier League: gondoskodott róla a Liverpool, hogy az utolsó forduló döntsön
A Liverpool hátrányból felállva nyert az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 37. fordulójának keddi zárómérkőzésén és egy pontra csökkentette hátrányát az éllovas Manchester Cityvel szemben az utolsó játéknap előtt.
Jürgen Klopp csapata a 13. percben került hátrányba a Southampton vendégeként, de még az első félidő közepén egyenlített, majd a fordulás után, a 67. percben Joel Matip megszerezte a győztes gólt.
A vasárnapi zárófordulóban
- a Liverpool a Wolverhampton Wanderersszel,
- a Manchester City pedig az Aston Villával mérkőzik.
Premier League, 37. forduló
Southampton-Liverpool FC 1-2 (1-1)
Newcastle United-Arsenal 2-0 (0-0)
Everton-Brentford 2-3 (2-1)
Aston Villa-Crystal Palace 1-1 (0-0)
Leeds United-Brighton 1-1 (0-1)
Watford-Leicester City 1-5 (1-2)
West Ham United-Manchester City 2-2 (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Norwich City 1-1 (0-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Burnley 1-0 (1-0)
április 28-án játszották: Manchester United-Chelsea 1-1 (0-0)
A tabella
1. Manchester City 37 96-24 90 pont
2. Liverpool FC 37 91-25 89
3. Chelsea 36 73-31 70
4. Tottenham Hotspur 37 64-40 68
5. Arsenal 37 56-47 66
6. Manchester United 37 57-56 58
7. West Ham United 37 59-48 56
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 37-40 51
9. Leicester City 36 57-57 48
10. Brighton 37 39-43 48
11. Brentford 37 47-54 46
12. Newcastle United 37 42-61 46
13. Crystal Palace 36 47-43 45
14. Aston Villa 36 49-50 44
15. Southampton 37 42-63 40
16. Everton 36 39-59 36
17. Leeds United 37 40-78 35
18. Burnley 36 32-50 34
19. Watford 37 33-75 23 - már kiesett
20. Norwich City 37 23-79 22 - már kiesett