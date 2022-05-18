INFORÁDIÓ
   
liverpool

premier league

southampton

Premier League: gondoskodott róla a Liverpool, hogy az utolsó forduló döntsön

Infostart / MTI

A Liverpool hátrányból felállva nyert az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 37. fordulójának keddi zárómérkőzésén és egy pontra csökkentette hátrányát az éllovas Manchester Cityvel szemben az utolsó játéknap előtt.

Jürgen Klopp csapata a 13. percben került hátrányba a Southampton vendégeként, de még az első félidő közepén egyenlített, majd a fordulás után, a 67. percben Joel Matip megszerezte a győztes gólt.

A vasárnapi zárófordulóban

  • a Liverpool a Wolverhampton Wanderersszel,
  • a Manchester City pedig az Aston Villával mérkőzik.

Premier League, 37. forduló

Southampton-Liverpool FC 1-2 (1-1)

Newcastle United-Arsenal 2-0 (0-0)

Everton-Brentford 2-3 (2-1)

Aston Villa-Crystal Palace 1-1 (0-0)

Leeds United-Brighton 1-1 (0-1)

Watford-Leicester City 1-5 (1-2)

West Ham United-Manchester City 2-2 (2-0)

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Norwich City 1-1 (0-1)

Tottenham Hotspur-Burnley 1-0 (1-0)

április 28-án játszották: Manchester United-Chelsea 1-1 (0-0)

A tabella

1. Manchester City 37 96-24 90 pont

2. Liverpool FC 37 91-25 89

3. Chelsea 36 73-31 70

4. Tottenham Hotspur 37 64-40 68

5. Arsenal 37 56-47 66

6. Manchester United 37 57-56 58

7. West Ham United 37 59-48 56

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 37-40 51

9. Leicester City 36 57-57 48

10. Brighton 37 39-43 48

11. Brentford 37 47-54 46

12. Newcastle United 37 42-61 46

13. Crystal Palace 36 47-43 45

14. Aston Villa 36 49-50 44

15. Southampton 37 42-63 40

16. Everton 36 39-59 36

17. Leeds United 37 40-78 35

18. Burnley 36 32-50 34

19. Watford 37 33-75 23 - már kiesett

20. Norwich City 37 23-79 22 - már kiesett

