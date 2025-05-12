A földrengés nem kérdezi, mi van a felszínen - videók

Videók láttak napvilágot a március 28-ai, 7,7-es erősségű, délkelet-ázsiai (mianmari) földrengésről, amelyek hatására még Bangkok felhőkarcolói is megmoccantak.

Az eset óta - mint az Időkép beszámol róla - több olyan felvétel is napvilágot látott, amelyen jól látható, a rengés pillanatában volt, ahol 4-5 métert is "arrébb ment" a talaj a keletkezett repedés mentén.

Wow! I’ve never seen anything like this ?



This CCTV footage captures the powerful M7.7 earthquake that struck Myanmar in March. You can clearly see the dramatic shift in the ground.



Absolutely surreal. pic.twitter.com/SXdvd4yB3c