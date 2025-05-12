A földrengés nem kérdezi, mi van a felszínen - videók

Videók láttak napvilágot a március 28-ai, 7,7-es erősségű, délkelet-ázsiai (mianmari) földrengésről, amelyek hatására még Bangkok felhőkarcolói is megmoccantak.
Az eset óta - mint az Időkép beszámol róla - több olyan felvétel is napvilágot látott, amelyen jól látható, a rengés pillanatában volt, ahol 4-5 métert is "arrébb ment" a talaj a keletkezett repedés mentén.
Wow! I’ve never seen anything like this ?— Volcaholic ? (@volcaholic1) May 11, 2025
This CCTV footage captures the powerful M7.7 earthquake that struck Myanmar in March. You can clearly see the dramatic shift in the ground.
Absolutely surreal. pic.twitter.com/SXdvd4yB3c
A felvételritkaságokat műholdfelvétel is igazolja.
Newly available high-resolution satellite imagery collected by Maxar reveals sections of the surface rupture near the zone of maximum surface displacement of last week’s Mw 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar. Rupture is ~500 km long, with up to 5 meters of fault slip. pic.twitter.com/GmhxKtZ8ht— Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) April 2, 2025