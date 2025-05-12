ARÉNA
INFORÁDIÓ - ÉLŐ
eur:
404.95
usd:
365.14
bux:
93731.95
2025. május 12. hétfő Pongrác
24 óra XIV. Leó ukrajna
INFORÁDIÓ - ÉLŐ
ARÉNA
földrengés építkezés fal repedés
Nyitókép: Pixabay

A földrengés nem kérdezi, mi van a felszínen - videók

Infostart

Van olyan felvétel, ahol a kaput figyelő kamera képe megmutatja, hogy mászik arrébb az út.

Videók láttak napvilágot a március 28-ai, 7,7-es erősségű, délkelet-ázsiai (mianmari) földrengésről, amelyek hatására még Bangkok felhőkarcolói is megmoccantak.

Az eset óta - mint az Időkép beszámol róla - több olyan felvétel is napvilágot látott, amelyen jól látható, a rengés pillanatában volt, ahol 4-5 métert is "arrébb ment" a talaj a keletkezett repedés mentén.

A felvételritkaságokat műholdfelvétel is igazolja.

Kezdőlap    Külföld    A földrengés nem kérdezi, mi van a felszínen - videók

földrengés

mianmar

kamera

LEGOLVASOTTABB
LEGFRISSEBB
24 ÓRA
Címlapról ajánljuk
VIDEÓ
Milyen lesz a politikai térkép Gyurcsány után? Böcskei Balázs és Mráz Ágoston, Inforádió, Aréna
Mit üzen a pápaválasztás eredménye? Ujházi Lóránd, Inforádió, Aréna
Kinek mit hozhat az új német kormány? Prőhle Gergely, Inforádió, Aréna
 
További tartalmak
inforadio
ARÉNA
2025.06.13. péntek, 18:00
Navracsics Tibor
közigazgatási és területfejlesztési miniszter
Élő adás Legfrissebb hírek Közlekedési hírek Időjárás-jelentés Orvosmeteorológia Sporthírek Gazdasági hírek Aréna
Portfolio.hu
Pénzcentrum Árfolyam Konferenciák Új lakás
Felpattantak az amerikai tőzsdék

Felpattantak az amerikai tőzsdék

Az elmúlt időszakban minden a kereskedelmi háborúról szólt, erre estek kezdetben a piacok, majd a feszültségek enyhülésének jeleire erre emelkedtek a tőzsdék. Most újabb pozitív hír érkezett, hiszen a Fehér Ház vasárnap bejelentette, hogy az USA-nak sikerült kereskedelmi megállapodást kötnie Kínával, majd ma a két fél közös nyilatkozatban közölte, hogy a megállapodás értelmében az amerikai vámok 145 százalékról 30 százalékra, a kínaiak pedig 125 százalékról 10 százalékra csökkennek május 14-étől, 90 napig. Ázsiában széleskörű emelkedést lehetett látni ma reggel, és az európai tőzsdék is emelkedtek, a DAX csúcsot döntött, és az amerikai tőzsdék is erősek voltak, az S&P 500 kéthavi csúcsra ment, a Nasdaq több mint 4 százalékot emelkedett.

Penzcentrum.hu
Hitel Vásárlás Utazás Kalkulátorok
További durva leépítést jelentett be a Nissan: több mint 10 ezer munkahely szűnik meg

További durva leépítést jelentett be a Nissan: több mint 10 ezer munkahely szűnik meg

A Nissan Motor több mint 10 ezer munkahelyet szüntet meg világszerte, így a leépítések száma - beleértve a korábban bejelentetteket is - körülbelül 20 ezerre tehető.

KOZMA IMRE ATYA SZOLGÁLAT MENEKÜLTEK ADOMÁNY
BBC
Business Sport Travel Science
Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander released by Hamas in Gaza

Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander released by Hamas in Gaza

The 21-year-old is the first hostage to be released since a ceasefire came to an end in March.

EZT OLVASTA MÁR?
×
2025. május 12. 21:20
Beugrana Donald Trump is az isztambuli orosz-ukrán elnöki találkozóra
2025. május 12. 20:55
Szigorít az EU, de ezzel most jól járhatunk anyagilag
×
×
×
×