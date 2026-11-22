Manzo Ezekiel elmondta, hogy a hajó Oweikorogha és Otuan települések között, egy folyótorkolatnál süllyedt el.

Huszonnégy embert sikeresen kimentettek a helyszínre érkezett búvárok és katasztrófavédők, de vasárnapra ugyanennyire nőtt a megtalált halálos áldozatok száma. Számos eltűntet is keresnek még.

BREAKING NEWS: TRAGEDY AS SCORES FEARED MISSING AFTER BOAT CARRYING OVER 300 PASSENGERS CAPSIZES IN BAYELSA STATE Today A boat conveying over 300 passengers from Ayama community to Ukubie in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has capsized, leaving scores feared missing. The incident reportedly occurred around 12 noon on Friday, November 20, 2026, shortly after the boat passed Oweikorogha community. The passengers were travelling to Ukubie to attend a burial ceremony. The spokesperson for the Bayelsa State Police Command, DSP Musa Muhammad, confirmed the incident, saying the Commissioner of Police had deployed the Marine Police Unit and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Oporoma for rescue operations. He said further details, including the number of casualties and missing persons, would be made available after enquiries. The immediate past chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) in Bayelsa State, Comrade Ogoniba Ipigansi, also confirmed the incident, stating that the rescue team had yet to return with an update on the situation. An indigene of Oweikorogha community, Mr. Epunumokumo Dei, said the locally operated boat had been chartered to transport passengers attending the burial ceremony. He alleged that the vessel was overloaded and that some passengers had raised concerns about the number of people on board before it reached Oweikorogha. The exact number of missing passengers remains unknown as rescue operations continue.