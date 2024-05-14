ARÉNA
2024. május 14. kedd
Telki, 2024. március 21.A magyar labdarúgó-válogatott a másnapi, Törökország elleni felkészülési mérkőzés előtti edzésen a telki edzőközpontban 2024. március 21-én.
Nyitókép: MTI/Illyés Tibor

Szoboszlai és a többiek – így reagált a külföld a magyar Eb-keretre

Infostart

A közösségi médiát is megmozgatta Marco Rossi kerethirdetése. Tallózás.

Az RB Leipzig így közölte, hogy Willi Orbán és Gulácsi Péter is ott lesz a tornán.

A Liverpool egyik szurkolói oldala Szoboszlai Dominik mellett az egykori Liverpool-kapust is kiemelte.

A magyar keret, egyben:

A Herthánál büszkék arra, hogy Dárdai Márton is kerettag.

A Philadelphia Union történetének legjobb góllövője is kerettag.

