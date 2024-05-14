Szoboszlai és a többiek – így reagált a külföld a magyar Eb-keretre

Az RB Leipzig így közölte, hogy Willi Orbán és Gulácsi Péter is ott lesz a tornán.
Pete und Willi sind bei der @EURO2024 dabei! ?— RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) May 14, 2024
Unser Kapitän Willi #Orbán und unser Keeper Péter #Gulácsi sind für ?? Ungarns EM-Kader nominiert worden!#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/XbH7DLoFgY
A Liverpool egyik szurkolói oldala Szoboszlai Dominik mellett az egykori Liverpool-kapust is kiemelte.
Dominik Szoboszlai has been named in Hungary's final 26-player squad for Euro 2024, with former #LFC goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi also included ??— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 14, 2024
Hopefully the Reds midfielder will shine at the tournament, having missed the previous edition three years ago due to injury ? pic.twitter.com/hKXaXM2iyK
A magyar keret, egyben:
OFFICIAL: Hungary have submitted a 26-man squad for EURO 2024. ??#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/D1NzDFy8ON— Squawka (@Squawka) May 14, 2024
A Herthánál büszkék arra, hogy Dárdai Márton is kerettag.
Márton #Dárdai ist im EM-Kader der ungarischen Nationalmannschaft! ?? Herzlichen Glückwunsch – wir sind stolz auf dich! ?#HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/kw2IWGYdS0— Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) May 14, 2024
A Philadelphia Union történetének legjobb góllövője is kerettag.
Hungarian National team coach, Marco Rossi, has named his 26-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.— José Roberto Nuñez (@JoserNunez91) May 14, 2024
Philadelphia Union's all-time leading scorer, Dániel Gazdag, is part of the roster that will compete in Germany from June 14 through July 14.
Congratulations, Dániel!… pic.twitter.com/yA1GF1HURl