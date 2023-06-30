ARÉNA
2023. június 30. péntek
Szoboszlai Dominik (k), a magyar, valamint Rocco Shein (b) és Mattias Käit, az észt válogatott játékosai a Magyarország - Észtország felkészülési mérkőzésen a Puskás Arénában 2023. március 23-án.
Nyitókép: Koszticsák Szilárd

Szoboszlai és a Liverpool: verseny az idővel

Infostart / Dénes Tamás

Továbbra is forró téma Szoboszlai Dominik ügye a nemzetközi sajtóban és a közösségi médiában. Mint ismert, pénteknek lejár a határideje annak, hogy egy kérő a kivásárlási árért (70 millió euró, körülbelül 60 millió font) biztosan elvihesse a magyar középpályást. Utána az RB Leipzig bármekkora összeget kérhet érte. A jelenlegi állás szerint úgy tűnik, a Liverpool és a Newcastle United érdeklődése is konkrét, a német klub pedig szeretné ezt kihasználni.

A legfrissebb bizakodó tweet megerősíti a Liverpool érdeklődését

Szoboszlai kétségtelenül felkeltette a Liverpool és a Newcastle érdeklődését is.

Akad olyan vélemény is, amely szerint a Liverpool egyelőre sokallja az árat.

Egy liverpooli szurkolói forrás szerint „a sorok között olvasva arra lehet következtetni, hogy ha valaki kiváltja Szoboszlai Dominik kiadási záradékát, akkor a Liverpool is kiváltja. Ha nem, akkor lehetséges, hogy megpróbálunk tárgyalni.”

Az átigazolási ügyekben talán a világ összes újságírója közül legjobban informált Fabrizio Romano is megerősítette a Liverpool érdeklődését. Dominik előkelő társaságba került.

Az érdeklődés ellenére a Liverpool állítólag nem tett még konkrét ajánlatot. Versenyzik az idővel, csak akkor lép ma, ha más klub (Newcastle) lépne. Amennyiben más nem száll be, megpróbálja a következő időszakban lealkudni az árat – ez is egy liverpooli vélekedés.

Érdekes mellékszál: miután Mason Mount megy a Manchester Unitedhez, a Chelsea-szurkolókszívesen látnák Szoboszlait kékben.

Felvetődött az is, hogy a Liverpool megpróbálja Josko Gvardiolt ÉS Szoboszlai Dominikot is megszerezni Lipcséből.

Szoboszlai Dominik már 2020-ban Jürgen Kloppot nevezte a világ legjobb edzőjének.

A liverpooli szurkolók már azt is tudják, hogy Szoboszlai Dominik alkarján Steven Gerrard egyik híres mondása olvasható.

Akad olyan Twitter-bejegyzés, amely már előrelátóan összegyűjtötte a Liverpool FC korábbi magyarjait.

