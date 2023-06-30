Szoboszlai és a Liverpool: verseny az idővel

A legfrissebb bizakodó tweet megerősíti a Liverpool érdeklődését

NEW ? #LFC pushing to get the deal done today for Dominik Szoboszlai. Player wants the move. I believe Dominik Szoboszlai will become an #LFC Player. pic.twitter.com/AHczcG9WW9 — ???? ????????? (@Ivan_Schwakoff) June 30, 2023

Szoboszlai kétségtelenül felkeltette a Liverpool és a Newcastle érdeklődését is.

(?) NEW:



Dominik Szoboszlai is definitely a player of interest to Liverpool and not one to rule out just yet.



Timing of the story is interesting, lots would have to fall into place for it to happen, maybe different fee / payment structures. - @dmlynch via @AnfieldIndex #LFC pic.twitter.com/UJO0N8fkAU — - (@JoshLFC1909) June 30, 2023

Akad olyan vélemény is, amely szerint a Liverpool egyelőre sokallja az árat.

(?) NEW:



Liverpool have held talks with Szoboszlai’s representatives, but have thus far played down the extent of their interest given the overall cost. - @_ChrisBascombe #LFC pic.twitter.com/XJvxmu3DXV — - (@JoshLFC1909) June 30, 2023

Egy liverpooli szurkolói forrás szerint „a sorok között olvasva arra lehet következtetni, hogy ha valaki kiváltja Szoboszlai Dominik kiadási záradékát, akkor a Liverpool is kiváltja. Ha nem, akkor lehetséges, hogy megpróbálunk tárgyalni.”

Reading between the lines, you can conclude that if someone triggers the release clause for Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool will trigger it too. If not, we’ll potentially try to to negotiate. #LFC pic.twitter.com/TQCdyJxq3r — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) June 30, 2023

Az átigazolási ügyekben talán a világ összes újságírója közül legjobban informált Fabrizio Romano is megerősítette a Liverpool érdeklődését. Dominik előkelő társaságba került.

◉ No panic around Declan Rice deal as payment terms talks continue;



◉ Man Utd only wanted Mount — they’d be happy to pay £5m add-ons as linked to trophies;



◉ Chelsea-Brighton in direct talks for Caicedo;



◉ Szoboszlai and #LFC talks still on.



? https://t.co/ga1uzCFKu0 pic.twitter.com/x7guPSkgfj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2023

Az érdeklődés ellenére a Liverpool állítólag nem tett még konkrét ajánlatot. Versenyzik az idővel, csak akkor lép ma, ha más klub (Newcastle) lépne. Amennyiben más nem száll be, megpróbálja a következő időszakban lealkudni az árat – ez is egy liverpooli vélekedés.

?❗️@_pauljoyce:



- Despite their interest Liverpool have not made an offer for Dominic Szoboszlai. However this will be put to the test as the clock ticks down for the Reds to pay his release clause which expires today. pic.twitter.com/lGZfAISftd — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 30, 2023

Érdekes mellékszál: miután Mason Mount megy a Manchester Unitedhez, a Chelsea-szurkolókszívesen látnák Szoboszlait kékben.

Who will you choose as ideal Mason Mount replacement.



I am a big fan of Joao Felix and Szoboszlai. pic.twitter.com/naLnWainU3 — ? (@CfcHaykay) June 30, 2023

Felvetődött az is, hogy a Liverpool megpróbálja Josko Gvardiolt ÉS Szoboszlai Dominikot is megszerezni Lipcséből.

Szoboszlai x Gvardiol double deal?!?!?

For once John, prove us all wrong. We will write a song for you. I promise on behalf of all #LFC fans. (Source of the rumor: WatchLFC) pic.twitter.com/OzsIgO3qBs — SHooMit (@SHoomwitter) June 30, 2023

Szoboszlai Dominik már 2020-ban Jürgen Kloppot nevezte a világ legjobb edzőjének.

Dominik Szoboszlai on Jürgen Klopp :

? "I really like Klopp. The way he can inspire his players is unbelievable. Even when they have nothing, they can stand up and his players can achieve anything. For me, he is the best Manager in the world." #YNWA ? #InKloppWeTrust pic.twitter.com/CXPYMAMy7D — The Red ? Johnsen (@JohnsenStle) June 30, 2023

A liverpooli szurkolók már azt is tudják, hogy Szoboszlai Dominik alkarján Steven Gerrard egyik híres mondása olvasható.

Dominik Szoboszlai has a tattoo on his forearm, a Steven Gerrard quote:



"Talent is a divine blessing, but without incredible will and humility, it is worth nothing," which can be read on Szoboszlai's arm in Hungarian. ??



The number 8️⃣ is waiting, Dominik! pic.twitter.com/gPKm6ZfH2J — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) June 28, 2023

Akad olyan Twitter-bejegyzés, amely már előrelátóan összegyűjtötte a Liverpool FC korábbi magyarjait.