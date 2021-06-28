london
tűz
tűzoltó
Óriási tűz volt Londonban - videók
Hat ember megsérült, több épületet kiürítettek a dél-londoni Elephant and Castle vasút- és metróállomás mellett pusztító tűz miatt.
A londoni tűzoltóság közlése szerint három üzlet, négy autó és egy telefonfülke gyulladt ki.
Több mint száz tűzoltó dolgozott az oltáson. A lángokat rövid időn belül sikerült megfékezni.
Major incident at what appears to be Elephant and Castle station in South London, the smoke from the fire can be seen for miles. pic.twitter.com/sv2nwlmoGt — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 28, 2021
Robbanásokat is hallottak.
Hat ember a belélegzett füst miatt szorul orvosi ellátásra, egyet kellett kórházba szállítani.
