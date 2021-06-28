INFORÁDIÓ
   
2021. június 28.
Óriási tűz volt Londonban - videók

Hat ember megsérült, több épületet kiürítettek a dél-londoni Elephant and Castle vasút- és metróállomás mellett pusztító tűz miatt.

A londoni tűzoltóság közlése szerint három üzlet, négy autó és egy telefonfülke gyulladt ki.

Több mint száz tűzoltó dolgozott az oltáson. A lángokat rövid időn belül sikerült megfékezni.

Robbanásokat is hallottak.

Hat ember a belélegzett füst miatt szorul orvosi ellátásra, egyet kellett kórházba szállítani.

Nyitókép: twitter.com/LondonFire

