Óriási tűz volt Londonban - videók

A londoni tűzoltóság közlése szerint három üzlet, négy autó és egy telefonfülke gyulladt ki.

Több mint száz tűzoltó dolgozott az oltáson. A lángokat rövid időn belül sikerült megfékezni.

Major incident at what appears to be Elephant and Castle station in South London, the smoke from the fire can be seen for miles. pic.twitter.com/sv2nwlmoGt — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 28, 2021