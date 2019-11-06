INFORÁDIÓ 
   
2019. november 6. szerda
Ő lépett Hosszú Katinka örökébe Shane Tusupnál - kép, videó

Infostart

Hosszú videóban mutatja be a nagyvilágnak az olimpiai bajnok úszóedző sportágon kívüli, régóta rejtegetett, amerikai kedvesét, Courtney Brewert.

Közös képet és videót tett közzé az interneten Shane Tusup, Hosszú Katinka korábbi edző-férje.

Az Olaszországból munkaügyileg Magyarországra tartó olimpiai bajnok úszóedző új barátnőjéről, a San Franciscó-i Courtney Brewerről azt mondja, sokat segít neki, noha nem úszó, de "csapattag".

Mutatjuk a közös képet, majd a 15 perces videót.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

My gorgeous princess, With all of the love and support you have continued to shower me with, this post has been very long over due. Thank you for always being there for me! I love you so much! You are my best friend and I couldn’t be more happy for everyone to finally get to meet you! ? I am so proud to finally be releasing a very special video on the YouTube channel. The Link is in my bio! @curi0uscourt ? ? ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ #olympicdarkhorse #Hardestworkerintheroom #motivational #motivator #inspirations #inspirational #workhard #Hardwork #Hustle #Hustlehard #performance #Teamnosleep #goals #influencer #dedication #professional #swim #swimming #olympics #gymmotivation #coach #fitnessmotivation #fitnesslife #olympic #trainer #youtuber #youtube #youtubechannel #vlogger

Shane Tusup (@shanetusup) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Nyitókép: Instagram/Shane Tusup

