INFORÁDIÓ
   
2022. március 14. hétfő
Matild

sport

labdarúgás

premier league

Pontokat veszített a Manchester City - eredmény, tabella

Infostart / MTI

A címvédő és listavezető Manchester City csak gól nélküli döntetlent ért el a Crystal Palace otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 29. fordulójának hétfői zárómérkőzésén.

Josep Guardiola bajnokcsapatának előnye így négy pont a második Liverpoollal szemben, a Vörösök ráadásul egy mérkőzéssel kevesebbet játszottak.

Premier League, 29. forduló:

Crystal Palace-Manchester City 0-0

vasárnap játszották:

Arsenal-Leicester City 2-0 (1-0)

Inforádió élő adás - Kattintson ide, hallgassa most!

Chelsea-Newcastle United 1-0 (0-0)

West Ham United-Aston Villa 2-1 (0-0)

Everton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 (0-0)

Leeds United-Norwich City 2-1 (1-0)

Southampton-Watford 1-2 (1-2)

szombaton játszották:

Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 (2-1)

Brentford-Burnley 2-0 (0-0)

Brighton-Liverpool FC 0-2 (0-1)

A tabella

1. Manchester City 29 68-18 70 pont

2. Liverpool FC 28 73-20 66

3. Chelsea 28 57-19 59

4. Arsenal 26 43-29 51

5. Manchester United 29 48-40 50

6. West Ham United 29 48-36 48

7. Wolverhamptom 29 29-23 46

8. Tottenham Hotspur 27 42-35 45

9. Aston Villa 28 41-39 36

10. Southampton 29 36-45 35

11. Crystal Palace 29 39-38 34

12. Leicester City 26 40-45 33

13. Brighton 28 26-34 33

14. Newcastle United 28 32-48 31

15. Brentford 29 32-45 30

16. Leeds United 29 31-65 26

17. Everton 26 28-47 22

18. Watford 29 29-55 22

19. Burnley 27 22-38 21

20. Norwich City 29 18-63 17

Kezdőlap Sport Pontokat veszített a Manchester City - eredmény, tabella

A címlapról ajánljuk
Lásd még

Hettyey András: Magyarország számára csak rossz és rosszabb forgatókönyvek vannak

Moszkva erős üzenetet küldött az Európai Uniónak

Ukrajnai háború: Oroszország hajlandó tárgyalni, egy feltétellel

Szakértő az orosz nyomulásról: két további ország készülhet a környéken

Felvette a kagylót Vlagyimir Putyin, és mindent elmagyarázott Emmanuel Macronnak

Döntött az Alkotmánybíróság a lakcímszabályok megváltoztatásának ügyében

Amerikai csapatok tartanak a román–ukrán határ felé, karambol is volt

Orbán Viktor egy mondattal üzent az EU-csúcs után

×

Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre

és nem marad le az Infostart legfontosabb híreiről.
FELIRATKOZOM
×
INFOSTART
 
INFORÁDIÓ
PARTNEREINK
Sixt    iCom
infostart
AZ INFORÁDIÓ HÍRPORTÁLJA 
Infostart.hu © 2022     Hallgatottság - Médiaajánlat | Impresszum | Adatkezelési tájékoztató | Szerzői jogok | RSS
 
 

Médiaszolgáltatási tevékenységét a Médiatanács a Médiatanács Támogatási Program keretében támogatja.

NMHH
Az Év Honlapja 2018