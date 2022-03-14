sport
labdarúgás
premier league
Pontokat veszített a Manchester City - eredmény, tabella
A címvédő és listavezető Manchester City csak gól nélküli döntetlent ért el a Crystal Palace otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 29. fordulójának hétfői zárómérkőzésén.
Josep Guardiola bajnokcsapatának előnye így négy pont a második Liverpoollal szemben, a Vörösök ráadásul egy mérkőzéssel kevesebbet játszottak.
Premier League, 29. forduló:
Crystal Palace-Manchester City 0-0
vasárnap játszották:
Arsenal-Leicester City 2-0 (1-0)
Chelsea-Newcastle United 1-0 (0-0)
West Ham United-Aston Villa 2-1 (0-0)
Everton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 (0-0)
Leeds United-Norwich City 2-1 (1-0)
Southampton-Watford 1-2 (1-2)
szombaton játszották:
Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 (2-1)
Brentford-Burnley 2-0 (0-0)
Brighton-Liverpool FC 0-2 (0-1)
A tabella
1. Manchester City 29 68-18 70 pont
2. Liverpool FC 28 73-20 66
3. Chelsea 28 57-19 59
4. Arsenal 26 43-29 51
5. Manchester United 29 48-40 50
6. West Ham United 29 48-36 48
7. Wolverhamptom 29 29-23 46
8. Tottenham Hotspur 27 42-35 45
9. Aston Villa 28 41-39 36
10. Southampton 29 36-45 35
11. Crystal Palace 29 39-38 34
12. Leicester City 26 40-45 33
13. Brighton 28 26-34 33
14. Newcastle United 28 32-48 31
15. Brentford 29 32-45 30
16. Leeds United 29 31-65 26
17. Everton 26 28-47 22
18. Watford 29 29-55 22
19. Burnley 27 22-38 21
20. Norwich City 29 18-63 17