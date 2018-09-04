INFORÁDIÓ 
   
Magyar fotográfus közölt felvételeket a Tesla gyárából

Infostart

A számtalan fotóversenyt megnyerő Gárdi Balázs bejutott a Tesla gyárába, és láthatta, milyen körülmények között születnek a gyártó elektromos autói.

Mint a hvg.hu is írja: csak nagyon keveseknek adatott meg, hogy élőben lássák a Tesla-autók elkészülésének folyamatát. A magyar fotográfust a Bloomberg tulajdonában álló amerikai gazdasági magazin, a Businessweek bízta meg, hogy készítsen képeket a gyártósorról.

Gárdi Balázs Instagram-oldalán osztott meg rövid videókat a létesítmény működéséről.

Nyitókép: Guus Schoonewille

