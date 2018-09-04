tesla
gárdi balázs
autógyártás
Magyar fotográfus közölt felvételeket a Tesla gyárából
A számtalan fotóversenyt megnyerő Gárdi Balázs bejutott a Tesla gyárába, és láthatta, milyen körülmények között születnek a gyártó elektromos autói.
Mint a hvg.hu is írja: csak nagyon keveseknek adatott meg, hogy élőben lássák a Tesla-autók elkészülésének folyamatát. A magyar fotográfust a Bloomberg tulajdonában álló amerikai gazdasági magazin, a Businessweek bízta meg, hogy készítsen képeket a gyártósorról.
Gárdi Balázs Instagram-oldalán osztott meg rövid videókat a létesítmény működéséről.
This Labor Day I thought I'd share what I saw on my most recent visit to an American factory. “Seat assembly is labor-intensive and is outsourced by every major car company to the lowest-paid workers they can find. On the Model 3 seat line more than a dozen robots rapidly piece together the front seats, including tiny motors, hinges, heaters, and frames. Tesla claims this is the world’s first front seat assembly line in which no humans are involved at all." Thanks @dsuryakusuma for the chance to see “the machine that builds the machine”. Check out the whole story at @businessweek
This Labor Day I thought I'd share what I saw on my most recent visit to an American factory. From the story I shot for @businessweek "In retrospect, Musk says, trying to automate so much of Tesla’s factory at once was overly ambitious. “We thought it would be good, but it was not good,” he says. “We were huge idiots and didn’t know what we were doing.”