"Őrültség volt, nem futballozhatok. Nem futballozhatok a hátam mögé rakott karokkal. Fél méterre volt tőlem, és a kezemre lőtte a labdát, mit tehettem volna?

A lest is nehéz értékelni. Szabad szemmel nem látható. De a műszer mutatta, rendben van. De a kezezés a legőrültebb ítélet, amit valaha láttam.

RIDICULOUS that Denmark's goal was disallowed because the player was offside by a big toe #GERDEN Typical Germany then scores from a penalty a few minutes after the ball hit Joachim Andersen's hand. One nil to Germany. #ForDanmark #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/xCpmpL4nzi

Ezek a döntéseken múlt a mérkőzés. Ha megadják a gólunkat, meggyőződésem, hogy megnyertük volna a meccset.”

???️ Joachim Andersen: "It was crazy and not a penalty at all. I can't run around with my arms behind my back and play football."



"He's half a metre away from me and hits the ball on my hand, so I can't see what I could do to prevent it."



"The offside call is also difficult… pic.twitter.com/jTnZW7Kf0o