ARÉNA
INFORÁDIÓ - ÉLŐ
eur:
394.97
usd:
368.65
bux:
72094.79
2024. június 30. vasárnap Pál
24 óra ukrajna választás 2024 euro 2024
INFORÁDIÓ - ÉLŐ
ARÉNA

„A kezezés a legőrültebb ítélet, amit valaha láttam”

Infostart

A német–dán nyolcaddöntő egyik kulcsszereplője, Joachim Andersen felháborodottan nyilatkozott a dán TV2-es csatornának. A védő másfél percen belül a mennyből a pokolba jutott a dortmundi mérkőzésen, Anthony Oliver, az angol játékvezető előbb érvénytelenítette les címén a gólját, majd a másik oldalon büntetőt ítélt a kezezése miatt. A németek 2-0-ra nyertek.

"Őrültség volt, nem futballozhatok. Nem futballozhatok a hátam mögé rakott karokkal. Fél méterre volt tőlem, és a kezemre lőtte a labdát, mit tehettem volna?

A lest is nehéz értékelni. Szabad szemmel nem látható. De a műszer mutatta, rendben van. De a kezezés a legőrültebb ítélet, amit valaha láttam.

Ezek a döntéseken múlt a mérkőzés. Ha megadják a gólunkat, meggyőződésem, hogy megnyertük volna a meccset.”

Kezdőlap    Euro 2024    „A kezezés a legőrültebb ítélet, amit valaha láttam”

euro 2024

dán válogatott

joachim andersen

LEGOLVASOTTABB
Támogató
HÍREK MENETREND EREDMÉNYEK CSAPATOK HELYSZÍNEK
LEGFRISSEBB
24 ÓRA
Címlapról ajánljuk
A határ a csillagos ég - jelentette ki Orbán Viktor Bécsben
Új EU-frakció

"A határ a csillagos ég" - jelentette ki Orbán Viktor Bécsben
Új szövetség jött létre Európában három párt részvételével. Ez hazafias erőkből formálódik, és alapítói vezető szerepet játszanak országaikban. Más pártokat is várunk, hogy közösen, egyesült erővel biztosítsuk Európa jövőjét - mondta Herbert Kickl, az Osztrák Szabadságpárt elnöke Bécsben, miután Orbán Viktor miniszterelnökkel, a Fidesz elnökével, és Andrej Babissal, a cseh ANO vezetőjével találkozott.
 

Keményen felléptek Bécsben Orbán Viktorék az Európai Unió új vezetői ellen

Itt vannak a képek Orbán Viktor tárgyalásairól

Cicaharcot lát Deutsch Tamás, két nevet is megemlített

HÍREK MENETREND EREDMÉNYEK CSAPATOK HELYSZÍNEK
Támogató
HÍREK MENETREND EREDMÉNYEK CSAPATOK HELYSZÍNEK
VIDEÓ
A foci Eb a csapatkapitány szemével. Szalai Ádám, Inforádió, Aréna
Trump győzhet, ha fegyelmezett marad. Magyarics Tamás, Inforádió, Aréna
10 Sallai és 1 Szoboszlai kellene a válogatottba. Szabados Gábor, Inforádió, Aréna
 
További tartalmak
inforadio
ARÉNA
2024.07.01. hétfő, 18:00
Orbán Balázs
a miniszterelnök politikai igazgatója, az MCC kuratóriumának elnöke
Élő adás Legfrissebb hírek Közlekedési hírek Időjárás-jelentés Orvosmeteorológia Sporthírek Gazdasági hírek Aréna
Portfolio.hu
Pénzcentrum Árfolyam Konferenciák Új lakás
Maradandó sérüléseket szenvedett Robert Fico

Maradandó sérüléseket szenvedett Robert Fico

Robert Fico szlovák miniszterelnöknek maradandó egészségkárosodása van az ellene elkövetett május 15-ei merénylet nyomán – közölte Robert Kaliňák védelmi miniszter.

Penzcentrum.hu
Hitel Vásárlás Utazás Kalkulátorok
Óriási bejelentés: ennek örülhetnek a felújítás előtt álló háztulajdonosok

Óriási bejelentés: ennek örülhetnek a felújítás előtt álló háztulajdonosok

Néhány napja csendben módosították a 2021 végén elindított lakossági napelemes és fűtéskorszerűsítési pályázatok végrehajtási határidejét

1% SZOLGÁLAT MENEKÜLTEK ADOMÁNY
BBC
Business Sport Travel Science
Far right hopes to make history as France votes in high-stakes poll

Far right hopes to make history as France votes in high-stakes poll

Jordan Bardella and Marine Le Pen's National Rally hopes to assume power for the first time.

EZT OLVASTA MÁR?
×
2024. június 30. 14:22
Díjazták ez egészségesen élő egészségügyiseket
2024. június 30. 12:55
Szigorú közegészségügyi követelmények a gyermektáborokban – mutatjuk a részleteket
×
×
×
×