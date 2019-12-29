INFORÁDIÓ 
   
2019. december 29. vasárnap
Marcus Rashford (b) és David de Gea, a Manchester United játékosai, miután 2-1-re győztek a Manchester City ellen az angol első osztályú labdarúgó-bajnokság 2019. december 7-i mérkőzésén a manchesteri Etihad Stadionban.

Két góllal nyert a Manchester United

Infostart / MTI

A Manchester United 2-0-ra győzött a Burnley otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság huszadik fordulójának szombati játéknapján.

A meccs első gólját a francia Anthony Martial szerezte a szünet előtt, a végeredményt pedig Marcus Rashford állította be a 95. percben.

Premier League, 20. forduló:

Burnley-Manchester United 0-2 (0-1)

Eredmények:

Norwich City-Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 (1-0)

West Ham United-Leicester City 1-2 (1-1)

Newcastle United-Everton 1-2 (0-1)

Southampton-Crystal Palace 1-1 (0-0)

Watford-Aston Villa 3-0 (1-0)

Brighton-Bournemouth 2-0 (1-0)

vasárnap játsszák:

Arsenal-Chelsea 15.00

Liverpool-Wolverhampton Wanderers 17.30

Manchester City-Sheffield United 19.00

A tabella:

1. Liverpool 18 46-14 52 pont

2. Leicester City 20 43-19 42

3. Manchester City 19 52-23 38

4. Chelsea 19 33-27 32

5. Manchester United 20 32-23 31

6. Tottenham Hotspur 20 36-29 30

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 29-24 30

8. Sheffield United 19 23-17 29

9. Crystal Palace 20 18-22 27

10. Everton 20 23-30 25

11. Newcastle United 20 20-30 25

12. Arsenal 19 25-28 24

13. Burnley 20 23-32 24

14. Brighton 20 24-28 23

15. Southampton 20 24-38 22

16. Bournemouth 20 20-28 20

17. West Ham United 19 21-32 19

18. Aston Villa 20 25-36 18

19. Watford 20 15-33 16

20. Norwich City 20 21-40 13

Nyitókép: MTI/EPA/Peter Powell

