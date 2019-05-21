INFORÁDIÓ 
   
2019. május 21. kedd
Ikonikus emlékek Niki Laudáról: Mások baleset nélkül is rondák

Előzmények:

Valamit ki kellett találnia, hogy elviselje a sorjázó megjegyzéseket balesete utáni kinézetére. Dőlnek a megosztott emlékek a Forma-1 lengedájának hétfői halála után.

"A sapkám véd a hülyéktől, azoktól, akik hülyén néznek rám, azoktól, akik mindig csak azt akarják látni, hogy néz ki a fejem" - folyamatosan érkeznek a hétfőn elhunyt Niki Laudával készült interjúk, végtelen számú emlékmorzsa jelenik meg folyamatosan az interneten. A fenti idézet egy másfél évvel ezelőtti mélyinterjúból származik, amit Graham Bensinger készített az F1-es legendával, aki mindig magán viselte legendás, Novomatic feliratú, piros sapkáját.

"Ne nyúlj az arcodhoz, mert tönkreteszed!" - ez volt az egyik első mondat, amire emlékszik plasztikai műtétje utánról; ismert, az osztrák pilóta 1976-ban a Nürburgringen rendezett Német Nagydíjon egy ütközés során életveszélyes égési sérüléseket szenvedett, és nagy mennyiségű mérgező gázt lélegzett be, miután Ferrarija lángra kapott. Túlélve a balesetetet, hat héttel később az Olasz Nagydíjon már újra autóban ült.

Amikor fejműtétje után először tükörbe nézett, a feje kétszer akkora volt, mint egy normális emberi fej. "Mit tegyek, ha egyszer így fogok kinézni életem hátra lévő részében?" - kérdezte saját tükörképétől, látva, hogy elvesztette a fülét a balesetben. Ama bizonyos Olasz Nagydíj sajtótájékoztatóján meg is kérdezte tőle egy újságíró: "Mit szólt a feleséged, amikor először meglátott így?" Akkor annak az újságírónak azt mondta, hagyja el a termet, de néhány embernek később viccesen a képébe vágta, hogy

neki szüksége volt erre a balesetre, "hogy ronda legyen, míg mások enélkül azok".

A Twitteren is sorjáznak az emlékek az 1975-ben, 1977-ben és 1984-ben világbajnoki címet szerzett pilótáról - az egyetlenről, aki a Ferrarit és a McLarent is győzelemre vitte.

A Forma-1 hivatalos Twitter-oldala a sportág halhatatlanjaként említi:

Egykori csapata, a Ferrari nagy barátnak nevezi, és osztozik mindenki gyászában, aki most szomorúságot érez Niki Lauda halála miatt.

Sokan sportága legismertebb alakjaként búcsúznak tőle, nem kevesen pedig azt várják tőle, hogy bármilyen sportágban, csak térjen vissza.

Sorra kerülnek elő a régi képek, az egész világ gyászolja Niki Laudát.

