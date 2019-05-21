Ikonikus emlékek Niki Laudáról: "Mások baleset nélkül is rondák"

"A sapkám véd a hülyéktől, azoktól, akik hülyén néznek rám, azoktól, akik mindig csak azt akarják látni, hogy néz ki a fejem" - folyamatosan érkeznek a hétfőn elhunyt Niki Laudával készült interjúk, végtelen számú emlékmorzsa jelenik meg folyamatosan az interneten. A fenti idézet egy másfél évvel ezelőtti mélyinterjúból származik, amit Graham Bensinger készített az F1-es legendával, aki mindig magán viselte legendás, Novomatic feliratú, piros sapkáját.

"Ne nyúlj az arcodhoz, mert tönkreteszed!" - ez volt az egyik első mondat, amire emlékszik plasztikai műtétje utánról; ismert, az osztrák pilóta 1976-ban a Nürburgringen rendezett Német Nagydíjon egy ütközés során életveszélyes égési sérüléseket szenvedett, és nagy mennyiségű mérgező gázt lélegzett be, miután Ferrarija lángra kapott. Túlélve a balesetetet, hat héttel később az Olasz Nagydíjon már újra autóban ült.

RIP Niki Lauda. To have gone through what this man did and return to racing 6 weeks later, nothing short of unbelievable will to succeed. What a legacy you leave.... pic.twitter.com/ZkTvk0VoZC — Chiz (@Chiz__88) May 21, 2019

Amikor fejműtétje után először tükörbe nézett, a feje kétszer akkora volt, mint egy normális emberi fej. "Mit tegyek, ha egyszer így fogok kinézni életem hátra lévő részében?" - kérdezte saját tükörképétől, látva, hogy elvesztette a fülét a balesetben. Ama bizonyos Olasz Nagydíj sajtótájékoztatóján meg is kérdezte tőle egy újságíró: "Mit szólt a feleséged, amikor először meglátott így?" Akkor annak az újságírónak azt mondta, hagyja el a termet, de néhány embernek később viccesen a képébe vágta, hogy

neki szüksége volt erre a balesetre, "hogy ronda legyen, míg mások enélkül azok".

A Twitteren is sorjáznak az emlékek az 1975-ben, 1977-ben és 1984-ben világbajnoki címet szerzett pilótáról - az egyetlenről, aki a Ferrarit és a McLarent is győzelemre vitte.

A Forma-1 hivatalos Twitter-oldala a sportág halhatatlanjaként említi:

Rest in peace Niki Lauda.



Forever carried in our hearts, forever immortalised in our history. The motorsport community today mourns the devastating loss of a true legend.



The thoughts of everyone at F1 are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/olmnjDaefo — Formula 1 (@F1) May 21, 2019

Egykori csapata, a Ferrari nagy barátnak nevezi, és osztozik mindenki gyászában, aki most szomorúságot érez Niki Lauda halála miatt.

Everyone at Ferrari is deeply saddened at the news of the death of our dear friend Niki Lauda. He won two of his three world championships with us and will always be in our hearts and in those of all Ferrari fans. Our sincere condolences go to all his family and friends.#CiaoNiki pic.twitter.com/mbzZBNZiRZ — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 21, 2019

Sokan sportága legismertebb alakjaként búcsúznak tőle, nem kevesen pedig azt várják tőle, hogy bármilyen sportágban, csak térjen vissza.

Niki Lauda, King Formula 1 in the '70s and '80s, dies at 70. he is the legendary Austrian sports history

- The first driver of the Formula 1 champion from the Ferrari team

- The owner of the 6th best driver of the year from the audience #NikiLauda pic.twitter.com/ozR2kuagoy — Jayden Cook (@JaydenCookMo19) May 21, 2019

Sorra kerülnek elő a régi képek, az egész világ gyászolja Niki Laudát.

A giant of motorsport has sadly passed away. His life was masterclass at overcoming the odds and a lesson in never giving up.

RIP Niki Lauda. #RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/wammdALSYl — James Melville (@JamesMelville) 2019. május 21.

If you hear thunder tonight, it’s just them revving up their engines.#RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/LT5nikvX7x — \m/ateo (@mateo_rocks) 2019. május 21.

Legend is a word often over used, but those of us who know about his @F1 accident in 1976 & know he climbed off his death bed & back into his Ferrari for a race just 40 days later...that's courageous!! True legend.? My condolences to his family and loved ones. #RIPNikiLauda pic.twitter.com/oUlIn4uusJ — Giovanna Zaldaña (@SGiovanna17) 2019. május 21.

RIP Niki Lauda. We lost a 3X Formula 1 world champion today. Won F1 championship for Ferrari in 1975... crashes and almost dies (given last rights) in 1976... recovers and wins 2nd championship in 1977... retires... comes back and wins 3rd championship in 1984. Farewell, champion pic.twitter.com/mosO3SIuz6 — The Biz Doc (@TomEllsworth) 2019. május 21.

I can imagine that Niki Lauda and James Hunt have already resumed their rivalry and are tearing up the race tracks in heaven. #RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/MYVLTcsbdx — リッチー SoneReVeluv (@BritishLuvie) 2019. május 21.

We are saddened to hear the passing of F1 legend Niki Lauda. The former Formula One driver and three-time world champion has died at the age of 70 #RIPNiki ?? pic.twitter.com/9TM1rf58Am — Enzari (@officialenzari) 2019. május 21.

It is time to ride eternal shiny and chrome on the highways of Valhalla!#RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/3fqUMryl65 — Fenris Rockatansky (@nbrfelipe) 2019. május 21.

Gutted to hear the passing of 3 time Grand Prix legend Niki Lauda. One of my earliest memories of sport was laying on the carpet at home watching him & James Hunt race in 1976. Rest in peace Niki & I hope you are having a good catch up & a few more laps with James. ?? #ripniki pic.twitter.com/bNGQs6BFCp — Andy Bernard (@Andyfinallight) 2019. május 21.

The motorsport community today mourns the loss of a true legend. Our deepest condolences from all of us @AMR_Official go out to his family. #RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/dQAIhlGUfG — Aston Martin Racing (@AMR_Official) 2019. május 21.

RIPniki, my deepest sympathies to Niki’s family & friends at this sad time, but we remember the good times as I’m sure he would want. #RIPniki #NikiLauda pic.twitter.com/T5UhzvT3Mg — MARK SUTTON (@marksutton65) 2019. május 21.

Goodbye Niki! A legend, an inspiration, the greatest comeback ever in any sport... Not enough words to express how much respect I have for this man! You will be missed! #RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/aa7Dg3QE5G — Anthoine Hubert (@AnthoineH) 2019. május 21.

Nyitókép: Twitter