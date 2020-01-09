tom brady
Újabb részleteket árult el jövőjéről Tom Brady
A profi amerikaifutball-liga (NFL) történetének legeredményesebb játékosa az Instagramon tett közzé információkat.
Valószínűleg nem vonul vissza Tom Brady. A New England Patriots hatszoros Super Bowl-győztes irányítója címvédő csapatával a rájátszás első fordulójában búcsúzott a Tennessee Titansszel szemben, a 42 éves klasszisnak pedig ezzel karrierje egyik leggyengébb szezonja zárult le.
Az amerikai szaksajtó már a mérkőzés előtt azt találgatta, vajon ez lesz-e Brady pályafutásának utolsó összecsapása, maga az érintett pedig a kiesés után nem adott egyértelmű választ erre.
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show - the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
Aztán szerdán Instagram-oldalán tett közé egy hosszabb bejegyezést, amely alapján úgy tűnik, folytatja pályafutását: "Az életben és az amerikaifutballban is elkerülhetetlen a kudarc. Nem mindig lehet nyerni. Ugyanakkor a vereségből mindig lehet tanulni, és fel lehet állni, hogy újra bizonyíts a stadionban.
Ott fogtok megtalálni, mert tudom, hogy még mindig van mit bizonyítanom"
- fogalmazott Brady.