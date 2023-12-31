ARÉNA
2023. december 31. vasárnap
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - NOVEMBER 06: Queen Margrethe of Denmark attends a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace on November 06, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Nyitókép: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Lemond a trónról II. Margit dán királynő

Infostart

Az uralkodó újévi beszédében jelentette be a lépést.

II. Margit formálisan január 14-én távozik a trónról. Akkor lesz éppen 52 éve, hogy trónra lépett - írja a BBC.

A 83 éves királynő uralkodik a leghosszabb ideje a dán történelemben. 1952-ben lépett trónra, apja, IX. Frigyes halála után.

Dánia új királya fia, Frigyes koronaherceg lesz.

