Lemond a trónról II. Margit dán királynő

II. Margit formálisan január 14-én távozik a trónról. Akkor lesz éppen 52 éve, hogy trónra lépett - írja a BBC.

A 83 éves királynő uralkodik a leghosszabb ideje a dán történelemben. 1952-ben lépett trónra, apja, IX. Frigyes halála után.

„In 14 days I will have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such long time does not pass without a trace for any human being - not even me! Time goes on, and the "diseases" increase. You no longer cope with the same things as you once could. In February this year I underwent… pic.twitter.com/aDqP0LqC0p