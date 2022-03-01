INFORÁDIÓ
   
2022. március 1. kedd
Albin

ausztrália

áradás

árvíz

videó

A Fraser-parti Regionális Tanács által közreadott képen a korábbi heves esőzések miatt víz árasztja el az utcákat és a házakat a Queensland állambeli Maryborough-ban 2022. február 28-án.

Benzinkút tetejéig érő víz, medencévé vált stadion - videók a pusztító ausztrál áradásról

Infostart / MTI

Több mint 150 ezer ember menekül az árvíz elől, még sosem láttak ilyen súlyos áradást.

Árvíz pusztít Ausztrália keleti partján, több mint 150 ezer lakost szólítottak fel otthona elhagyására - jelentette kedden az AFP hírügynökség hatósági közlések alapján.

Több tucatnyi folyó öntött ki Queensland és Új-Dél-Wales államokban. Ahol hirtelen jött az ár, ott sok lakos a háztetőre vagy más magaslati pontokra menekült.

Nyolc ember halálát lelte az árvízben a hivatalos adatok szerint, de a hatóságok attól tartanak, hogy az áldozatok száma jóval nagyobb ennél.

Inforádió élő adás - Kattintson ide, hallgassa most!

Brisbane, 2022. február 28. Kajakkal közlekednek emberek a Queensland állambeli Miltonban 2022. február 28-án. A heves esőzések miatt áradások sújtják Ausztrália északkeleti térségét. MTI/EPA-AAP/Darren England
Kajakkal közlekednek emberek a Queensland állambeli Miltonban 2022. február 28-án. MTI/EPA-AAP/Darren England

Lismore, 2022. február 28. Csónakokkal menekítik ki otthonaikból az embereket az Új-Dél-Wales állambeli Lismore-ban 2022. február 28-án. A heves esőzések miatt áradások sújtják Ausztrália északkeleti térségét. MTI/EPA-AAP/Jason O'Brien
Csónakokkal menekítik ki otthonaikból az embereket az Új-Dél-Wales állambeli Lismore-ban 2022. február 28-án. MTI/EPA-AAP/Jason O'Brien

Nyitókép: MTI/AP/Fraser-parti Regionális Tanács

Kezdőlap Külföld Benzinkút tetejéig érő víz, medencévé vált stadion - videók a pusztító ausztrál áradásról

A címlapról ajánljuk
Lásd még

Az érkező ukránok nagy részét átterelik a magyar határra a szlovák határszakaszról

"Vlagyimir Putyin öregember, el fog menni, de Oroszország marad"

Ez most a rémület csúcsa: ijesztő fotók érkeztek

Szja-visszatérítés és -bevallás: fontos figyelmeztetést adott ki a NAV

Elutasították a kormány álláspontját a vasárnapi népszavazáson több kérdésben is Svájcban

Tisztázta a kormány az oltási igazolvánnyal kapcsolatos részletszabályokat

Izrael megakadályozta, hogy Ukrajna megkapja a vaskupolát

Vége a Facebook hírfolyamának

×

Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre

és nem marad le az Infostart legfontosabb híreiről.
FELIRATKOZOM
×
INFOSTART
 
INFORÁDIÓ
PARTNEREINK
Sixt    iCom
infostart
AZ INFORÁDIÓ HÍRPORTÁLJA 
Infostart.hu © 2022     Hallgatottság - Médiaajánlat | Impresszum | Adatkezelési tájékoztató | Szerzői jogok | RSS
 
 

Médiaszolgáltatási tevékenységét a Médiatanács a Médiatanács Támogatási Program keretében támogatja.

NMHH
Az Év Honlapja 2018