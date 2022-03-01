Benzinkút tetejéig érő víz, medencévé vált stadion - videók a pusztító ausztrál áradásról

Árvíz pusztít Ausztrália keleti partján, több mint 150 ezer lakost szólítottak fel otthona elhagyására - jelentette kedden az AFP hírügynökség hatósági közlések alapján.

Több tucatnyi folyó öntött ki Queensland és Új-Dél-Wales államokban. Ahol hirtelen jött az ár, ott sok lakos a háztetőre vagy más magaslati pontokra menekült.

Nyolc ember halálát lelte az árvízben a hivatalos adatok szerint, de a hatóságok attól tartanak, hogy az áldozatok száma jóval nagyobb ennél.

“I’ve never seen it like this. Ever.”



Residents of Lismore, New South Wales, are in shock after severe rainfall led to record-breaking floods in eastern Australia, per Reuters. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is calling it a “crisis situation.” pic.twitter.com/RoiR50SiUm — CNN (@CNN) February 28, 2022

Brisbane, Australia floods ...

More records broken in this oval ...

Ed Sheeran holds the record attendance of 53,272 for this stadium

Now it is the largest swimmin pool in Brisbane!! pic.twitter.com/5uoBQmoSUy — Rozzie (@RozzieVox) February 28, 2022

Intense rain and record-breaking floods have hit eastern Australia, killing at least eight peoplehttps://t.co/q43wnJDwm5 pic.twitter.com/q24xvknnA6 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 28, 2022

I posted yesterday about historic, catastrophic floods in an old hometown of mine in Lismore, NSW, Australia. Here's some footage I just saw of the downtown area - and yes, that's the roof of a gas station.

Unbelievable devastation will b revealed when the waters finally recede. pic.twitter.com/pPGLqADyQR — ? ???? ?? ?????? ? (@sageofstones) February 28, 2022

Hello my name is Aiman Khalidin, I am a 3rd year engineering student at University of Queensland, Australia and yesterday our house was severely affected by the devastating flood that occurred in Brisbane. We lost most of our stuffs including clothes and other essentials. pic.twitter.com/0z45CsdEPJ — Citty (@AimanEman_) February 28, 2022

Australia needed action on the #ClimateCrisis 10 years ago.



This video was taken by my Mum at 10am. This is her balcony. She is likely going to lose everything she owns. The SES can't rescue her because there's people stranded on roofs.



Two once in 100 yrs floods in 5 YEARS. pic.twitter.com/trL7ZHSLve — Isobel Montgomery (@isobelmonty) February 28, 2022

Kajakkal közlekednek emberek a Queensland állambeli Miltonban 2022. február 28-án. MTI/EPA-AAP/Darren England

Csónakokkal menekítik ki otthonaikból az embereket az Új-Dél-Wales állambeli Lismore-ban 2022. február 28-án. MTI/EPA-AAP/Jason O'Brien

Nyitókép: MTI/AP/Fraser-parti Regionális Tanács