híd
metró
baleset
halálos áldozatok
Híd omlott egy metrószerelvényre Mexikóvárosban, több ember meghalt
Ráomlott egy híd egy metrószerelvényre és több autóra hétfő este Mexikóvárosban.
A szerelvény egy része és több gépkocsi a romok alá szorult. Sok tűzoltó és mentő van a helyszínen, ahol a tévék képei alapján kaotikus állapotok uralkodnak.
A legfrissebb hírek szerint 15 ember meghalt, 70 megsérült, 34 embert vittek kórházba.
A baleset helyi idő szerint este fél tizenegy körül történt a 12-es metróvonalon.
#BREAKING NEWS | A train crashed in a station in Mexico City after a bridge collapsed. At least 80 people has been taken to hospitals in the area. pic.twitter.com/Ju09JeLCfA — Nelson Quiñones (@nelsonqatlanta) May 4, 2021
A tragedy occurred, the metro on line 12 with the bridge in Mexico City fell, there are many injured and people trapped in the wagons, I hope their relatisituation.ot in that situation
#MetroCDMX #Linea12 pic.twitter.com/zxVZ05iVp6 — Yessi ?? (@HamiltonYessica) May 4, 2021
#MisiónECO|?#Tlahuac, #CDMX
Personal de la @CNPC_MX se encuentra en sitio para coordinar acciones con @SGIRPC_CDMX y @GobCDMX tras el accidente ocurrido en la estación #Olivos de la #L12 del @MetroCDMX.
?No te acerques a la zona, cuerpos de emergencia trabajan en el lugar. pic.twitter.com/5y5uNYNiXr — Protección Civil México (@CNPC_MX) May 4, 2021
#MisiónECO|?#Tlahuac, #CDMX
Tras el accidente en la estación #Olivos de la #L12 del #MetroCDMX, se implementan los trabajos para apoyar a los afectados.
?Se realizan labores de rescate y atención médica.
?@CNPC_MX, @GobCDMX, @SGIRPC_CDMX, @SSalud_mx atienden en la zona. pic.twitter.com/3nizXSgO3g — Protección Civil México (@CNPC_MX) May 4, 2021
Cikkünk frissül.