Híd omlott egy metrószerelvényre Mexikóvárosban, több ember meghalt

A szerelvény egy része és több gépkocsi a romok alá szorult. Sok tűzoltó és mentő van a helyszínen, ahol a tévék képei alapján kaotikus állapotok uralkodnak.

A legfrissebb hírek szerint 15 ember meghalt, 70 megsérült, 34 embert vittek kórházba.

A baleset helyi idő szerint este fél tizenegy körül történt a 12-es metróvonalon.

#BREAKING NEWS | A train crashed in a station in Mexico City after a bridge collapsed. At least 80 people has been taken to hospitals in the area. pic.twitter.com/Ju09JeLCfA — Nelson Quiñones (@nelsonqatlanta) May 4, 2021

A tragedy occurred, the metro on line 12 with the bridge in Mexico City fell, there are many injured and people trapped in the wagons, I hope their relatisituation.ot in that situation



#MetroCDMX #Linea12 pic.twitter.com/zxVZ05iVp6 — Yessi ?? (@HamiltonYessica) May 4, 2021