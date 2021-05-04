INFORÁDIÓ
   
2021. május 4. kedd
Híd omlott egy metrószerelvényre Mexikóvárosban, több ember meghalt

Ráomlott egy híd egy metrószerelvényre és több autóra hétfő este Mexikóvárosban.

A szerelvény egy része és több gépkocsi a romok alá szorult. Sok tűzoltó és mentő van a helyszínen, ahol a tévék képei alapján kaotikus állapotok uralkodnak.

A legfrissebb hírek szerint 15 ember meghalt, 70 megsérült, 34 embert vittek kórházba.

A baleset helyi idő szerint este fél tizenegy körül történt a 12-es metróvonalon.

