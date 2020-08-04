INFORÁDIÓ 
   
Hatalmas robbanás Bejrútban - videók

Többen megsérültek a libanoni fővárosban.

Nagy robbanás történt egy bejrúti kikötőben. A CNN úgy tudja, egy tűzijátékraktár gyulladt ki. Meg nem erősített hírek szerint később még egy robbanás rázta meg a várost.

Többen a romok alá szorultak, sok a sérült.

Rengeteg épület és autó megrongálódott.

