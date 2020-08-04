bejrút
libanon
robbanás
Hatalmas robbanás Bejrútban - videók
Többen megsérültek a libanoni fővárosban.
Nagy robbanás történt egy bejrúti kikötőben. A CNN úgy tudja, egy tűzijátékraktár gyulladt ki. Meg nem erősített hírek szerint később még egy robbanás rázta meg a várost.
Massive explosion in #Beirut Port, Lebanon. Reportedly the source of the major explosion was a fire at a warehouse for fireworks. pic.twitter.com/UmfAXFlmU2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 4, 2020
Többen a romok alá szorultak, sok a sérült.
The streets of #Beirut right now, following the gigantic explosion. pic.twitter.com/T0PeJOzyiV— Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) August 4, 2020
Rengeteg épület és autó megrongálódott.
The horrific scenes after the Big Explosion in the #Lebanon capital #Beirut #lebanon24#لبنان #بيروت #لبنان_ينهار pic.twitter.com/WZO4GZEr4t — Azeem Rizvi (@TLPDefender) August 4, 2020