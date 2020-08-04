Hatalmas robbanás Bejrútban - videók

Nagy robbanás történt egy bejrúti kikötőben. A CNN úgy tudja, egy tűzijátékraktár gyulladt ki. Meg nem erősített hírek szerint később még egy robbanás rázta meg a várost.

Massive explosion in #Beirut Port, Lebanon. Reportedly the source of the major explosion was a fire at a warehouse for fireworks. pic.twitter.com/UmfAXFlmU2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 4, 2020