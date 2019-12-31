INFORÁDIÓ 
   
2019. december 31. kedd
Szilveszter

szélkerék

new york

baleset

Utcára zuhant, autókat tört össze egy szélkerék New Yorkban

A szerkezetet nemrég állították föl, még nem is működött.

A viharos szél kidöntött egy szélkereket Bronxban, a szerkezet letépett egy fényreklámot, a tartó pillér pedig egy autóra zuhant.

A közelben bevásárló központ, patika, benzinkút is van, így csak a szerencsének köszönhető, hogy a balesetben senki sem sérült meg.

A csaknem 46 méter magas szélkereket alig három hete állították föl, és még nem heyezték üzembe. A városrészben viharos szél fújt, amely a CNN beszámolója szerint még a baleset ügyében sajtótájékoztatót tartó szenátor esernyőjét is eltörte.

Ugyanakkor egy szélkeréknek ilyen erejű légmozgás nem árthatna, ennél jóval erősebbet is ki kellene bírnia.

Nyitókép: Twitter/ Co-op City Times @coopcitytimes

