Több száz delfin vetődött partra Új-Zélandon – videó

Was at Waitangi West the day before the stranding - and there's another mass stranding today at Waihere Bay, Pitt Island (Rangiauria), with some of the group still in the water: https://t.co/4dGTBF6i4c https://t.co/zHyg4O96e4 pic.twitter.com/J7AfeT9Fok — Christopher Stephens (@CMKMStephens) October 10, 2022