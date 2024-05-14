ARÉNA
burning car illustration
Nyitókép: Tomacco / Getty Images

Csodával határos orosz menekülés a felrobbantott autóból

Infostart

Felrobbantották az orosz parlament egyik képviselőjének autóját, de ő megúszta.

Gyenyisz Haritonov az X-en megjelent videó kísérő szöveg szerint az autójában ült, amikor a pokolgép felrobbant. Az asztrahányi körzet parlamenti képviselője nem mellesleg egykor a hírhedt Wagner zsoldoscsapat tagja is volt.

Azt nem tudni, hogy kik és miért robbantották fel a képviselő/exzsoldos kocsiját, de más posztokban kommentként megjelenik, hogy az ukránok nem felejtenek.

robbantásos merénylet

pokolgépes merénylet

autóbomba

