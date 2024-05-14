Csodával határos orosz menekülés a felrobbantott autóból

Gyenyisz Haritonov az X-en megjelent videó kísérő szöveg szerint az autójában ült, amikor a pokolgép felrobbant. Az asztrahányi körzet parlamenti képviselője nem mellesleg egykor a hírhedt Wagner zsoldoscsapat tagja is volt.

This is reportedly the car of Denys Kharitonov, member of the Duma of Astrakhan Oblast and Wagner Group mercenary. His car was blown up, but he somehow managed to come out unharmed even though he was inside the car during the explosion. pic.twitter.com/pCdoxXvCCl