Szoboszlai Dominik gólpasszal tért vissza, a Liverpool továbbjutott

Infostart

A Liverpool FC is ott lesz az angol FA-kupa legjobb tizenhat csapata között, miután az Anfielden Roadon magabiztosan, 5-2-re legyőzte a Norwich Cityt. Ez volt a Vörösök első mérkőzése, amióta Jürgen Klopp bejelentette nyári távozását.

A Pool az Alisson – Bradley, Konaté, Quansah, Gomez – Gravenberch, McConnell, Jones – Jota, Gakpo, Núñez tizeneggyel kezdett, a keret erősségét jelzi, hogy a második félidőben Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Szoboszlai Dominik és Luís Díaz is beállt. A magyar válogatott csapatkapitánya Curtis Jonest váltotta az 56. percben

A Liverpool góljait Jones (16. perc), Núñez (29.), Jota (53.), Van Dijk (63.) és Gravenberch (90+5) szerezte. A Norwich 0-1-nél és 1-4-nél szerzett gólt. Virgil van Dijk a második félidő első szögletéből fejelt gólt – Szoboszlai Dominik gólpasszából.

Szoboszlai Dominik gólpasszal tért vissza, a Liverpool továbbjutott

liverpool fc

fa-kupa

szoboszlai dominik

ARÉNA
2024.01.29. hétfő, 18:00
Kubatov Gábor
a Fidesz - Magyar Polgári Szövetség alelnöke, országgyűlési képviselő, az FTC elnöke
