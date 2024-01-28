Szoboszlai Dominik gólpasszal tért vissza, a Liverpool továbbjutott

A Pool az Alisson – Bradley, Konaté, Quansah, Gomez – Gravenberch, McConnell, Jones – Jota, Gakpo, Núñez tizeneggyel kezdett, a keret erősségét jelzi, hogy a második félidőben Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Szoboszlai Dominik és Luís Díaz is beállt. A magyar válogatott csapatkapitánya Curtis Jonest váltotta az 56. percben

A Liverpool góljait Jones (16. perc), Núñez (29.), Jota (53.), Van Dijk (63.) és Gravenberch (90+5) szerezte. A Norwich 0-1-nél és 1-4-nél szerzett gólt. Virgil van Dijk a második félidő első szögletéből fejelt gólt – Szoboszlai Dominik gólpasszából.

Too many positives to name all of them. What a performance. This is an excellent Liverpool squad. Bradley, Mc Connell, the return of Alexander Arnold, Szoboszlai and Robertson. This team can create a story this season. pic.twitter.com/jugr02sZZE