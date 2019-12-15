INFORÁDIÓ 
   
2019. december 15. vasárnap
Valér

sport

labdarúgás

premier league

Simán verte az Ágyúsokat a Manchester City

Infostart / MTI

A címvédő Manchester City simán, 3-0-ra nyert az Arsenal otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 17. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.

Josep Guardiola együttese az első félidőben eldöntötte a találkozót Kevin De Bruyne vezetésével, aki két gólt lőtt és egy gólpasszt adott.

Premier League, 17. forduló:

  • Arsenal-Manchester City 0-3 (0-3)
  • Manchester United-Everton 1-1 (0-1)
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers-Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 (0-1)

szombaton játszották:

  • Southampton-West Ham United 0-1 (0-1)
  • Liverpool-Watford 2-0 (1-0)
  • Chelsea-Bournemouth 0-1 (0-0)
  • Leicester City-Norwich City 1-1 (1-1)
  • Burnley-Newcastle United 1-0 (0-0)
  • Sheffield United-Aston Villa 2-0 (0-0)

hétfőn játsszák:

  • Crystal Palace-Brighton 20.45

A tabella

1. FC Liverpool 17 42-14 49 pont

2. Leicester City 17 40-11 39

3. Manchester City 17 47-19 35

4. Chelsea 17 31-25 29

5. Tottenham Hotspur 17 32-24 26

6. Manchester United 17 26-20 25

7. Sheffield United 17 21-16 25

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 24-21 24

9 Arsenal 17 24-27 22

10. Crystal Palace 16 14-18 22

11. Newcastle United 17 17-24 22

12. Burnley 17 22-29 21

13. Brighton 16 20-24 19

14. Bournemouth 17 19-24 19

15. West Ham United 17 19-28 19

16. Everton 17 20-29 18

17. Aston Villa 17 23-30 15

18. Southampton 17 18-36 15

19. Norwich City 17 18-35 12

20. Watford 17 9-32 9

Kezdőlap Sport Simán verte az Ágyúsokat a Manchester City

A címlapról ajánljuk
Lásd még

Arcfelismerést is használhat a magyar rendőrség

Reagált Sztojka Iván letartóztatásának hírére Marian Cozma apja

Női kézilabda-vb: fontos fejlemény a magyar csoportban

Kalmárnak eltört a bokája a Magyarország-Uruguay mérkőzésen

Bulizókra rontottak egy autós üldözés rendőrei, rengeteg halott

Döntöttek három budapesti színház vezetéséről

Új sebességhatár az M7-esen

Dömötör Csaba: "már gyülekeznek a szürke fellegek Budapest egén"

INFOSTART
 
INFORÁDIÓ
PARTNEREINK
Sixt    iCom
infostart
AZ INFORÁDIÓ HÍRPORTÁLJA 
Infostart.hu © 2018     Hallgatottság - Médiaajánlat | Impresszum | Adatkezelési tájékoztató | Szerzői jogok | RSS
 
 

A médiaszolgáltatási tevékenységét a Médiatanács a Magyar Mecenatúra Program keretében támogatja.

NMHH
Az Év Honlapja 2018