A Washington Post úgy tudja, Zelenszkij menesztette a főparancsnokát

A lap szerint az amerikai vezetők nem kívántak beavatkozni a döntésbe, sem támogatólag, sem elutasítva azt. Ez a legfontosabb személyi változás az ukrán hadseregben a háború 2022 februári kirobbanása óta.

Ukrajna hivatalosan még nem erősítette meg a lépést.

Ukraine has informed the White House that President Zelensky has decided to fire his top military commander, Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, in what would be the most consequential personnel shake-up of the war, said two people familiar with the discussion. https://t.co/u3oCzuBaba