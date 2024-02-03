ARÉNA
2024. február 3. szombat Balázs
Valerij Zaluzsnij, az ukrán fegyveres erők főparancsnoka sajtótájékoztatót tart Kijevben 2023. december 26-án.
Nyitókép: MTI/EPA/Oleh Petraszjuk

A Washington Post úgy tudja, Zelenszkij menesztette a főparancsnokát

ELŐZMÉNYEK

A Washington Post információja szerint az ukrán kormány arról tájékoztatta az Egyesült Államok kormányát, hogy Volodimir Zelenszkij elnök menesztette Valerij Zaluzsnijt, a hadsereg eddigi főparancsnokát.

A lap szerint az amerikai vezetők nem kívántak beavatkozni a döntésbe, sem támogatólag, sem elutasítva azt. Ez a legfontosabb személyi változás az ukrán hadseregben a háború 2022 februári kirobbanása óta.

Ukrajna hivatalosan még nem erősítette meg a lépést.

orosz-ukrán-konfliktus

volodimir zelenszkij

valerij zaluzsnij

