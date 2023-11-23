Hihetetlenül látványos tengeri tornádóról készültek felvételek Olaszországban

Hatalmas tornádó jelent meg kedd délután az olaszországi Amalfi partjainál – írja a Corriere.it alapján az Index. A nagy erejű időjárási jelenség Salernónál és Maiorinál érte el a szárazföldet.
A tengerből kiemelkedő vízoszlopot szerencsére sokaknak sikerült megörökítenie, mielőtt szertefoszlott. Csodával határos módon senki nem sérült meg és jelentősebb károk sem keletkeztek.
Spectacular view of a waterspout hitting the Amalfi Coast, Italy.— Earth Official (@earthoffiicial) November 22, 2023
Yesterday in southern Italy, several waterspout were observed in Salerne, This one has landed at the water front, what then made it a tornado.
Another view of the tornado/waterspout on the Amalfi coast yesterday. That part of the world is so beautiful that even ominous and dangerous developments become glamourous. pic.twitter.com/BiNBqxn4pq— Mike (@Doranimated) November 22, 2023
(A nyitókép illisutráció.)