Nyitókép: Pixabay

Hihetetlenül látványos tengeri tornádóról készültek felvételek Olaszországban

Infostart

Látványos vihar csapott le Dél-Olaszországra kedden, Amalfi partjainál egy hatalmas tornádó alakult ki, amelyről többen is felvételt készítettek és megosztották a közösségi médiában.

Hatalmas tornádó jelent meg kedd délután az olaszországi Amalfi partjainál – írja a Corriere.it alapján az Index. A nagy erejű időjárási jelenség Salernónál és Maiorinál érte el a szárazföldet.

A tengerből kiemelkedő vízoszlopot szerencsére sokaknak sikerült megörökítenie, mielőtt szertefoszlott. Csodával határos módon senki nem sérült meg és jelentősebb károk sem keletkeztek.

(A nyitókép illisutráció.)

Hivatalos: jókora, Magyarországnak járó uniós forrásra rábólintott az EB
Az Európai Bizottság csütörtökön jóváhagyta Magyarország módosított, a megfizethetőbb, biztonságosabb és fenntarthatóbb energiaellátást célzó, 4,6 milliárd euró (mintegy 1800 milliárd forint) értékű REPowerEU-fejezettel kiegészített helyreállítási tervét. Az újabb jóváhagyási körre azért volt szükség, mert a kormány mégis élt a a kedvezményes hitelfelvétel lehetőségével. Ám nem nyílik meg azonnal a pénzcsap.
Akkugyár épül a magyar határtól mintegy 50 kilométerre

A kínai Gotion High Tech és a szlovákiai InoBat egy szlovákiai akkumulátorgyár építését tervezi, amely 2026-ban kezdené meg a termelést - írja a Reuters.

Veszélyes húsokat hívott vissza a Metro: aki ilyet vett, meg ne egye!

Többféle, a Metro áruházban kapható marhahúst is visszahívott a Nebih, miután a megengedettnél magasabb a perfluor-oktánszulfonsav tartalmuk.

Dutch election: Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins dramatic victory

The veteran politician says "we will govern" after his Freedom party doubles its seats in parliament.

