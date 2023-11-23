Hihetetlenül látványos tengeri tornádóról készültek felvételek Olaszországban

Hatalmas tornádó jelent meg kedd délután az olaszországi Amalfi partjainál – írja a Corriere.it alapján az Index. A nagy erejű időjárási jelenség Salernónál és Maiorinál érte el a szárazföldet.

A tengerből kiemelkedő vízoszlopot szerencsére sokaknak sikerült megörökítenie, mielőtt szertefoszlott. Csodával határos módon senki nem sérült meg és jelentősebb károk sem keletkeztek.

Afternoon all,



Yesterday in southern Italy, several waterspout were observed in Salerne, This one has landed at the water front, what then made it a tornado.



Video courtesy of salernonotizie pic.twitter.com/NdZNCIq9Nw